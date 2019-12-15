Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Will Have a New Showrunner

Star Trek: Picard will have a new showrunner in its second season. Michael Chabon served as showrunner for the show’s first season. Chabon is shifting gears to work on the Showtime adaptation of his novel The Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, which was announced last week. He’ll remain an executive producer on the second season of Star Trek: Picard, but will not be the season’s showrunner. Chabon was one of the members of Picard‘s early writers’ room that helped develop the series’ concept. CBS All Access announced Chabon as showrunner in June 2019. Chabon is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and lifelong Star Trek fan brought aboard Picard by his friend and fellow executive producer Akiva Goldsman.

“Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” said Chabon when he was announced as showrunner. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is Trek.’”

“Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon,” said Star Trek: Picard creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job. We’re so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain’s life.”

CBS All Access has not officially renewed Star Trek: Picard for a second season, but the Patrick Stewart and the other producers have discussed the multi-season plan for the show. Stewart suggested filming on the second season of the series could begin as soon as March.

Star Trek: Picard sees Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series. Stewart’s Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes directed the third and fourth episodes of the season.

Star Trek: Picard premiers on CBS All Access on January 23rd.