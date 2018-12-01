Star Trek: Picard Series Gets an Epic Fan Trailer

Star Trek fans are currently waiting impatiently for the first look, trailer, and information about Patrick Stewart’s upcoming return as Jean-Luc Picard. For now, they can enjoy this epic fan trailer as a means of holding themselves over until the real thing arrives.

A YouTuber going by the name Arrakna put together the trailer using footage from Logan and several clips – both video and audio – from Star Trek history. The trailer presents a vague outline to a plot that would see an elderly, ill Picard called back into action for one last mission against the Federation’s greatest threat.

You can watch the trailer above.

Arrakna says they began work on this project before the new Picard series was officially announced at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention earlier this year. The trailer comes after a fan poster that Arrakna put together, inspired by the marketing for Logan. You can see it below.

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart wrote in a statement when the Picard series was announced. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

“He may not be a captain anymore,” Stewart hinted when he announced Picard’s return at Star Trek Las Vegas. “He may not be the Jean-Luc that you recognize and know so well. It may be a very different individual. Someone who has been changed by his experiences. 20 years will have passed…We have no scripts as yet, we’re just talking, talking, talking storylines. It will be, I promise you, I guarantee it, something very, very different, but it will come to you with the same passion and determination and love of the material and love of our followers and our fans exactly as we had it before.”

Picard has since shared the first photo from the writers’ room on the new show. That room includes Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, who is not above fanboying out over the job.

The new Picard series currently has no release date but is expected to begin filming in April 2019.