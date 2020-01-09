Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart’s New Photoshoot Has the Internet Shook

We’re just a matter of days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, the latest live-action television series set within the Star Trek universe. The highly-anticipated series, will see Patrick Stewart returning in the iconic titular role, after seemingly walking away from the franchise after Star Trek: Nemesis. In celebration of the series’ upcoming debut, Stewart recently graced the cover of Variety — and he may have briefly set the Internet on fire in the process. Photos from Stewart’s photoshoot quickly made the rounds online on Wednesday, with many fans marveling at the actor’s polished and photogenic formal wear.
Thank you @Variety for this cover and to @gdanielholloway for the conversation. #StarTrekPicard— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 9, 2020
Photos: @marcogrobphoto
Read our interview here:https://t.co/W8pU94VSwV pic.twitter.com/zRTFT2alKX
The photos have garnered quite a lot of responses on social media, ranging from marveling at Stewart’s “drip”, or remarking about which supervillain he could or should potentially play. Here are just a few of those responses.
Fair
I live my life knowing I’ll never be as cool as Sir Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/Y7wNgtNPfv— Char ✨ TROS: @CharCubedSpoils (@CharCubed) January 9, 2020
LMFAO
Patrick Stewart has more style than all of us lmfao pic.twitter.com/REseSf62Cs— 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 (@MarkOnFilm) January 8, 2020
Bless
Why is Patrick Stewart dripping on my timeline what is happening https://t.co/b5qF3l2QRb— Archie (@NerdyMcHoodlum) January 8, 2020
No Lies Detected
This serves as a reminder that @SirPatStew is and always will be cooler than you, where “you” means “everyone.” https://t.co/HnA58bGVJp— new Ryan is still horrible (@HorribleRyan) January 9, 2020
Could See It
Sir Patrick Stewart needs to be a MCU villain. pic.twitter.com/pFD40e1LAg— Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) January 9, 2020
Please?!
The new Matrix movie looks dope! #TheMatrix #photoshop @SirPatStew #fanart #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/7g5LTFHIrx— General Pedrowsky (@pedrostarfleet) January 9, 2020
Amazing
wow patrick stewart is 79 years old and serves harder than some of y’alls faves 💅 pic.twitter.com/T9n2O7PViE— Bi Trash™ #TeamAngela (@HighAsTrash) January 9, 2020
A+
Set Phazers to Drip https://t.co/vmwigubIJm— Island in The Dirac Sea (@Deus_Ex_Human) January 8, 2020
YES
Patrick Stewart NEEDS to play Hugo Strange at some point. pic.twitter.com/hChOAKuBLu— E-Sports Analyst 2K20 (@DarksideStraxus) January 8, 2020
Perfection
And now, in the role of Grant Morrison, I give you Patrick Stewart. https://t.co/WxWV2mfdhs— Nola Pfau (@nolapfau) January 8, 2020