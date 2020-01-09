Star Trek

Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart’s New Photoshoot Has the Internet Shook

We’re just a matter of days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, the latest live-action […]

By

We’re just a matter of days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, the latest live-action television series set within the Star Trek universe. The highly-anticipated series, will see Patrick Stewart returning in the iconic titular role, after seemingly walking away from the franchise after Star Trek: Nemesis. In celebration of the series’ upcoming debut, Stewart recently graced the cover of Variety — and he may have briefly set the Internet on fire in the process. Photos from Stewart’s photoshoot quickly made the rounds online on Wednesday, with many fans marveling at the actor’s polished and photogenic formal wear.

The photos have garnered quite a lot of responses on social media, ranging from marveling at Stewart’s “drip”, or remarking about which supervillain he could or should potentially play. Here are just a few of those responses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fair

LMFAO

Bless

No Lies Detected

Could See It

Please?!

Amazing

A+

YES

Perfection

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts