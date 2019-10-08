Star Trek: Picard First Look at New Starfleet Insignia

Star Trek: Picard released its new trailer on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Released during the Star Trek Universe panel, the trailer offers a brief glimpse at the new Starfleet uniform and the combadge insignia attached to it. The first good look at that new Starfleet insignia comes from an unexpected place. Harry Treadaway plays Narek, a Romulan refugee who ends up on Jean-Luc Picard’s ship. He was at New York Comic Con for the Star Trek: Picard portion of the Star Trek Universe panel. He wore a hat that has the new Starfleet insignia on the front. It offers our best look yet at the new design. Take a look below.

Star Trek: Picard sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow Picard into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series. Stewart’s Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes directed the third and fourth episodes of the season.

The first trailer for Star Trek: Picard released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and revealed that some familiar faces, both friend and foe, will return in the new series. Brent Spiner reprises his role as Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. The Borg will also play a role in the series, including Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh. The new trailer offers the first look at the returns of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard will consist of 10 episodes. Stewart recently hinted that the second season may begin filming as soon as March 2020. “I am not giving up my stage work, though it may have to wait for now because there are three projects that I have finished, two films and the TV series, which all need promotion,” Stewart said. “So I am clearing the decks for that and then there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year.”

Are you excited the first season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Picard comes to CBS All Access in on January 23, 2020.