Fan-Favorite Star Trek Series Now Streaming on Netflix

Star Trek has returned to Netflix. While live-action Star Trek remains exclusive to Paramount+ (and plays on rotation on Pluto TV), one animated Star Trek series has made its way to Netflix: Star Trek: Prodigy. Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed expressly at young viewers. Star Trek: Prodigy left Paramount+ in 2023 after the Paramount streaming service canceled the Star Trek: Prodigy series during production on its second season. After being shopped around for a while, and on the strength of a strong fan campaign, Star Trek: Prodigy found its new home on Netflix. Netflix added all 20 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season to its streaming library on Christmas Day, December 25th.

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman have worked with Netflix previously on the animated series Trollhunters. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the Christmas Day drop, the Hagemans shared their feelings about Star Trek: Prodigy winding up on the same platform as their previous hit.

"I think we're very comfortable with our history with Netflix and shows dropping Christmas Day," Dan Hageman said. "So, I don't know if you know, but Trollhunters dropped on Christmas Day, and I remember, originally, we were like, 'That's a horrible time.' And they're like, 'No, kids get their new devices. There's no school on. Their parents let them watch as much TV as they want, and they can binge a whole season.' So, when that happened on Trollhunters and Trollhunters became quite a success over there, we found out we got dropped on December 25th, that's a massive honor. We're so proud."

Kevin Hageman added, "I think now that people have seen our Season 1, there are similarities to Trollhunters. You understand our voice. You understand our 22-minute serialization. There's always a hook. It's been written and built to be a binge-able show. On Paramount+ it was week by week, which was interesting. You're only getting 22 minutes, and 22 minutes of a good show never feels like enough. You want to kind of watch the next one."

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy is Star Trek's first computer-animated series. It follows a group of young people who escape the prison of Tars Lamora, located deep in the Delta Quadrant of the galaxy (previously explored in Star Trek: Voyager) via an abandoned, experimental Starfleet starship, the U.S.S. Protostar.

The Protostar's young crew sets out to make contact with Starfleet, facing various challenges and adventures along the way and with the villainous Diviner in pursuit. The family-friendly series offers a version of Star Trek that parents and longtime Star Trek fans can easily watch alongside their children or newcomers to the franchise.

Will there be a Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2?

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy is now streaming on Netflix, and Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is on the way. While Netflix hasn't announced a release date or schedule yet, the streaming service did pick up the still-unseen second season when it scooped up Star Trek: Prodigy's streaming rights.

"They could drop five at a time, they could drop 10," Kevin Hageman speculated to ComicBook.com.

"I'm watching a show right now and they dropped half of the season, and now I wait for whenever they're going to drop the next half of the season."

Who is in the Star Trek: Prodigy cast?

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. The main cast features Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

The recurring voice cast includes newcomers Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), and Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum). Robert Beltran also reprises his role as Chakotay from Star Trek: Voyager, and Billy Campbell plays Thadiun Okona from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on an unannounced date, likely in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is also available on Blu-ray and DVD. The season is split into two volumes: Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 and Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20.