Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Tease Hope for Season 3, but There's a Catch

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 isn't out of the question, but fans shouldn't expect to see it anytime soon. Thinking about Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 could be getting ahead of ourselves. After all, Star Trek: Prodigy only made its Netflix debut on Christmas Day after being canceled by and removed from Paramount+. However, Star Trek: Prodigy has been present on Netflix's kids' top 10 charts since its move, and the show's second season is expected to debut on Netflix in 2024. Star Trek: Prodigy creators Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman showed up for an episode of Virtual Trek Con's Star Trek and Chill podcast. They say Star Trek: Prodigy's Season 2 brings closure to the story arc begun in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1.

"The end of season 1 we think is great," Dan Hageman said on the show. "End of season 2 is equally great, and it has this place where it feels like it wraps up…" Kevin Hageman jumped in to add, "Not just wraps up season 2, but season 2 is like the second half of season 1."

Dan Hageman then continued, "It really wraps everything you want out of Seasons 1 and 2, but really opens the door to what Season 3 potentially could be. And whether that hits now, or in five years, or whenever the time is right, it'll feel natural, which I'm really happy about."

What this means, as Kevin Hageman goes on to explain, is that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will have a satisfying conclusion to the Prodigy crew's story if it ends up being the final season of the series. At the same time, it sets the stage for what comes next.

"Dan's saying, worst case scenario, we never get picked up again, there's no more Star Trek: Prodigy ever, we feel like the end of Season 2 is a really beautiful closing," he says. "It'll feel complete. But there's still… what we do is there's a great little promise of something.

Dan Hageman concludes, "If we get the call, 'We want Season 3', because we're animation, it's going to take, minimum, two years. More likely three."

Will there be more Star Trek: Prodigy?

The Hagemans had similar things to say about Star Trek: Prodigy's future when they spoke to ComicBook.com in December. They hope that Star Trek: Prodigy travels a path similar to the one that Star Trek: The Original Series took.

"In Season 2, I love the end of Season 2 as much as I love the end of Season 1," Dan Hageman said. "And we're never wrapping up a series. We're always having an open door for the next season, and I'm really excited at where it can go. That will be up to the fans and up to the audience."

Kevin Hageman added, "If the audience is there, my hope is we're following the footsteps of The Original Series. We were canceled, where we came back, and then there will be movies and future seasons. That will be amazing."

Who is in the Star Trek: Prodigy cast?

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. The main cast features Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Star Trek: Prodigy's recurring voice cast includes newcomers Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), and Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum). Robert Beltran also reprises his role as Chakotay from Star Trek: Voyager, and Billy Campbell plays Thadiun Okona from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will debut on an unannounced date, likely in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is also available on Blu-ray and DVD. The season is split into two volumes: Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 and Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20.