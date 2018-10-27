Star Trek: Karl Urban Has Fingers Crossed for Quentin Tarantino’s Movie

While the future of the Star Trek film series may be on a rocky path, star Karl Urban still hopes to be a part of Quentin Tarantino‘s foray into the franchise.

ComicBook.com attended Dallas Fan Days 2018, where Urban was a guest. While Urban says he knows next to nothing about Tarantino’s Star Trek movie, he does know that he would really like to be a part of it.

“You know what? You have as much information as I do,” Urban said. “All I can really say is that if it does happen, I’d be thrilled to be a part of it and fingers crossed that it is going to happen. And really beyond that, I have heard nothing further about any developments on that front. I know he’s directing Once Upon a Time In Hollywood at the moment so he’s going to shoot that, do the post-production on that. So any prospective Tarantino movie is a little bit of a distance but I think it would be grand, I’d love to do it.”

Urban has spoken at previous conventions about how the film project came to be and what fans should expect in terms of its rating.

“Quentin Tarantino went into [producer] J.J. [Abrams]’s offices and pitched him an idea for a Star Trek movie,” Urban said at Trekonderoga. “I know a little bit about what that is, and it’s bananas. So, they are writing that as well. He is currently making a film with Brad Pitt and [Leonardo] DiCaprio [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]. So, it is going to be a year away from finishing that. So, it would be really rad to get to make a film with him. That would be a dream come true, he is definitely an auteur. Whether you like his films or not, he is a good filmmaker. And he makes interesting stuff. So, to me, that is when you get the best results.

“You shouldn’t worry that it is going to be full of obscenity and stuff. He wants an R-rating to really make those beats of consequence land. If it’s not PG, if someone gets sucked out into space, which we have all seen before, we might see them get disemboweled first…It allows some breadth…gives him some leeway to do that. To me, that was always one of the things I loved about what DeForest Kelley did. He would actually capture the horror of space. That look in his eyes of sheer terror always struck me when I was a kid.”

Whether fans will ever get to see Tarantino’s Star Trek movie is uncertain. The plan was for SJ Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4 and for the film based on Tarantino’s pitch to follow, but just as it seemed like Star Trek 4‘s production was ready to get underway, star Chris Pine dropped out of the film over contract negotiations. There were rumors that Clarkson was being considered to direct the next James Bond film and while she ultimately didn’t land that job, the rumors suggest that she may be moving on as Star Trek 4 fails to launch.

