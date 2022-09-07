Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck Reveals Marvel, The Boys Roles They Almost Played

Ethan Peck's roles on Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may have made him a household name to geeks in the last few years, but the actor has been active for quite a lot longer, and has reportedly circled some pretty sought-after parts before ending up as Spock on the new generation of Star Trek shows. During a convention appearance over the weekend, Peck singled out a couple of parts that could have been huge for him, that just slipped past in the last few years or so -- and they're both in the superhero space.

Peck, who is the grandson of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck, says that he was considered for the role of Captain America before it went to Chris Evans, and that he was in contention for The Deep, the role on The Boys that ultimately went to Chace Crawford. Either one of those would have been a really interesting fit for the actor, whose resume includes 10 Things I Hate About You and 1999's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen vehicle Passport to Paris.

"I've had a lot of bad ones and some good ones, I guess," Peck told fans at DragonCon (via The Direct). "But some memorable ones, I was of a smaller few [group of actors] to be considered for Captain America many years ago, which stands out. And also, I came pretty close to the role of The Deep in The Boys."

Peck has had some great moments so far as Spock, and "Spock Amok," a body-swap comedy episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, is bound to become the kind of career highlight that fans talk about for years.

