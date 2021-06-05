Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Teases Original Series Easter Eggs

✖

Star Trek fans can expect plenty of nods to Star Trek: The Original Series when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds launches on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff further exploring the Enterprise's pre-Captain Kirk adventures while Discovery and its crew chart a course into Star Trek's future. The cast and creators have teased that the show will have physical elements in common with Star Trek: The Original Series, including sets and uniforms inspired by the first Star Trek show, as well as storytelling commonalities, focusing on episodic, adventure-of-the-week style sci-fi adventures.

Rebecca Romijn plays Number One, the Enterprise's first officer, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, alongside Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. She tells Looper that production is now deep into the show's first season.

"We are currently in production on the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Romijn said. "My lips are sealed, but I am in Toronto and we are on episode seven of 10 — and we are not allowed to say anything about what we're doing. This is the story of the 10 years on the Enterprise — this is the 10 years leading up to Captain Kirk on the Enterprise. So, this is Captain Pike and Number One, and Spock is a science officer. We outrank him, which is really fun, because when does anybody ever outrank Spock?'"

While Romijn might not be spilling plot details, she did indicate that there will be references to Captain Kirk's adventures charting the final frontier. "I can't say anything else because there are so many Easter eggs on this show, but we are very, very, very excited to introduce this show," she said. "It's in keeping with the original series — they're standalone episodes. It's a little bit lighter. We are visiting planets. We are visiting colonies, and we are so proud of our work so far."

Paramount+ officially announced production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in March, along with five additional cast members: Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners on the series. Goldsman wrote the series premiere based on a story he co-wrote with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

