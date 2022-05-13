Paramount+ Releases Star Trek: Strange New Worlds First Full Episode on Youtube

✖

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is already gaining acclaim and buzz after the release of its first two episodes on Paramount+ – and to help widen the audience, Paramount has release the premiere of Strange New Worlds free on YouTube! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds serves as a prequel to Star Trek The Original Series, as well as a continuation of the story started in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) resumes command of the U.S.S. Enterprise and leads a fledgling crew out into space to discover and aid new worlds.

The appeal of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a lot fans (both longtime and new) is that it takes things back to the core of Gene Roddenberry's original vision of Star Trek. Without a lot of the larger hangups that come with the expanded lore of the franchise, Strange New Worlds is free to give fans episodic slices of sci-fi parables about hope, peace, understanding, and unity, for the better of the future. It's arguably a timely path of positive escapism that a lot of fans have been needing.

To that point: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is officially the franchise's highest-rated TV series ever on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus on the show states that "Strange New Worlds treks across familiar territory to refreshing effect, its episodic structure and soulful cast recapturing the sense of boundless discovery that defined the franchise's roots."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the story of Captain Christopher Pike at the helm of the USS Enterprise in the years before Star Trek: The Original Series. The show brings back fan-favorite stars from Star Trek: Discovery's second season: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Pike, Spock, and Number One before Captain Kirk's command of the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds across the galaxy. It also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

At the time of writing this, Star Trek: Strange New World's second episode already has fans loving Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura, who is already trending on social media. Good time to jump into the series!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+