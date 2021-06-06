Star Trek's Two Newest Shows Headed to CTV in Canada

✖

Two new Star Trek shows will head to Canada via CTV. Paramount+ is the home of the Star Trek franchise in the United States. Even after Paramount+'s debut in Canada, CTV currently carries Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. CTV is adding the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and animated series Star Trek: Prodigy to its Star Trek lineup. CTV's parent, Bell Media, made the announcement ahead of its upfronts presentation, which will take place next week. CTV did not announce a premiere date for the new series. Neither show has a debut date in the United States at this time. Episodes of past Star Trek series have typically debuted within 24 hours of their premiere on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sees Captain Christopher Pike at the helm of the USS Enterprise. The show follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise. Together, they explore new worlds across the galaxy. The series will feature new Starfleet uniforms and Enterprise sets inspired by the original Star Trek. It will feature plenty of other original series Easter eggs as well. The creators and stars have promised a more episodic, adventure-of-the-week format than other modern Star Trek shows, calling back to previous Star Trek eras.

Star Trek: Prodigy begins in the year 2383, after the events of Star Trek: Voyager. Set in the Delta Quadrant, the series follows a crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have taken over. Luckily for them, they'll have an Emergency Training Hologram modeled after Voyager's Captain Kathryn Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) to help guide them on their way. Throughout their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Star Trek: Prodigy is Star Trek's first show aimed at younger viewers, hoping to create a new generation of Star Trek fans. Star Trek: Prodigy will air on Nickelodeon after its first season concludes on Paramount+ in the United States.

