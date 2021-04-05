Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals First Look at Captain Janeway

✖

Paramount+ today released the first look at Captain Kathryn Janeway in its upcoming kids' animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager) reprises her role as Janeway, but with a twist. In Prodigy, Janeway is the built-in emergency training hologram aboard the show's starship. Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman revealed the news during today's First Contact Day panels. They also confirmed that the new series occurs in the Delta Quadrant in the year 2383, five years after Janeway led the USS. Voyager and its crew home from that same region of the galaxy in the final episodes of Star Trek: Voyager.

Mulgrew announced her return as Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy during the Star Trek Universe New York City Comic Con panel in 2020. Mulgrew said, "I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can't wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me."

(Photo: Paramount+)

If you missed out on any of today's free First Contact Day virtual panels, they become available to view on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and Paramount+ in the US, following their initial airing via StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET. Earlier panels revealed the first trailers for Star Trek: Picard Season Two, Star Trek: Discovery Season Four, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two.

Emmy Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed Star Trek: Prodigy. The CG-animated series is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but they will each be introduced to Starfleet over the course of their adventures together and the ideals it represents.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman, who are also co-showrunners. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer. Production of Star Trek: Prodigy is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation Development, and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ later this year.