Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Spinoff Movie, Next Generation Solo Character Series Teased by Franchise Head

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 brought back the entire main Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, as well as a key guest star, for one last adventure in the final frontier. But what if it isn't their last adventure after all? The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast has been teasing for months that they may continue their adventures past Star Trek: Picard Season 3's finale, perhaps in the form of a fifth film featuring the Enterprise-D crew. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas told ComicBook.com about how he tried to strike a balance between past and future in creating the seasons and implementing its themes

In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Star Trek television's head producer says that he and the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast are still talking about the future and that creating a movie is a much different thing than creating a season of television.

"We talk about that all the time," Kurtzman says. "Is there a movie version? Doing a movie is different – it's two hours right? So it's different than doing 10. You know, anything is possible, truly."

Kurtzman then goes on to say that spinoffs focusing on individual Star Trek: The Next Generation characters, rather than the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, are possible. "By the way, even individual characters – I think we could absolutely continue to tell stories about individual characters that are set up on the show in other contexts," he says. "That's the beauty of having a universe now is that, in a perfect world, we're not just doing seasons of television, we're doing event series, we're doing single events that could be two, three hours long. I think that we are now at a place where that's really possible.

Star Trek: Picard fans have long campaigned for Raffi and Seven of Nine to get a spinoff. With Star Trek: Picard Season 3, many are also hoping to see a spinoff focusing on the USS Titan with Capt. Shaw and Cmdr. Seven of Nine.

However, if focusing on the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, no one has tried harder for a character-focused spinoff than Michael Dorn, who has pitched a Captain Worf series for years. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Dorn said he still thinks a Worf show is something that needs to happen.

"I think that it needs to be done," Dorn said. "It really does, just because the character has been in so many episodes and he's still a viable character. He still is a guy that is athletic and he still can go out there and run with the best of them. And so that part is not an issue, and it's just a matter of if they have the will to do it.'

He continued, "I think that it would be an easy transition and I think it wouldn't be a difficult thing. And I think writers and producers would jump on it because he is this character that they can build off of still, especially with the character as he is in Picard. So like I said, I would leap at it."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.