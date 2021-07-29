Star Trek: The Delta Quadrant Book Coming From Hero Collector

✖

Hero Collector and Eaglemoss are releasing a second volume of their guides to Star Trek's Delta Quadrant. The book -- The Delta Quadrant: Ledosian to Zahl -- is set for a release on August 10. The Delta Quadrant: Ledosian to Zahl is the sixth entry in Hero Collector’s popular series of STAR TREK SHIPYARDS books and is the second of two companion volumes featuring ships from Star Trek: Voyager, following The Borg and the Delta Quadrant: Akritirian to Krenim, which was released in May. The publisher says that, when combined, these two volumes represent the most complete guide to Star Trek: Voyager ever officially published.

Remember, having this level of intimate knowledge is what helped Justin Long save the world in Galaxy Quest. You can see the official description of the book below.

The Borg and their ships may have posed the greatest threats to Captain Janeway and the U.S.S. Voyager crew, but viewers of Star Trek: Voyager glimpsed dozens of ships – friend and foe alike – over the course of the series, and now dozens more vessels get their closeup in The The Delta Quadrant: Ledosian to Zahl.

This second volume – written by several veteran Star Trek authors – explores the Lokirrim Warship, the Species 8472 Bioship, and the Vidiian Warships, plus many more. The Delta Quadrant: Ledosian to Zahl features detailed technical overviews and operational histories, and the ships are illustrated with CG artwork – much of it previously unseen – that has been created using the original VFX models made for Star Trek: Voyager.

“Fans will see ships up close and personal, and learn more about those ships than they ever expected, especially the vessels that may have flashed for just a few seconds on their television screen years ago,” said Ben Robinson, Hero Collector’s General Editor. “Combined, the two official volumes form the most comprehensive account of ships from Star Trek: Voyager ever produced.”

Marcus Riley is the editor of Eaglemoss’s STAR TREK Official Starships Collection, a veteran of the STAR TREK Fact Files reference work and the Briefings Editor of the U.S. STAR TREK: The Magazine, which ran between 1999 and 2003. Riley also co-wrote the U.S.S. Enterprise Haynes Manual.

Ian Chaddock is a writer and editor who has worked extensively on sci-fi, television, film, music and popular culture in a career in entertainment publishing spanning almost two decades. As well as STAR TREK, his credits on film and TV tie-in publications include Rick and Morty, WWE, MARVEL, and DC. He has also contributed as a Deputy Editor for various music publications.

Mark Wright is a journalist and author and has written many audios, short stories and comic strips featuring new adventures for Doctor Who, along with tie-ins to other series such as The Power Rangers and The Sarah Jane Adventures. He is a regular contributor to Doctor Who Magazine and co-wrote Hero Collector’s upcoming book, Battlestar Galactica: Designing Spaceships.