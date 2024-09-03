Star Trek Day 2024 Plans Announced

Star Trek Day is approaching, commemorating the first day that Star Trek TOS premiered on TV screens (September 8, 1966). This year, the franchise has partnered with Code.org (which teaches computing to grade-school students), DoSomething.org (promoting youth social activism), and Outright International (an LGBTIQ inclusion and global equality initiative), to launch the campaign "Take the Chair, Make an Impact." It will be a "global campaign encouraging fans to embrace the optimistic vision of a brighter future and to give back to the inclusive community of fans that Star Trek has fostered over the years."

The main theme of this year's digital experience event is having fans take a seat in the captain's chair of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and ask themselves a profound question: "What would I do if I were setting the course to the future?" All fans will be able to engage in that topic digitally, over on StarTrek.com. During September, 25% of all Star Trek product sales in the US will be donated to the three nonprofits above.

(Photo: Paramount)

Star Trek Day 2024 will also offer various pop-up activations that fans can experience, where they will be able to literally "Take the Chair," snap photos, "obtain a personalize admission and receive a limited edition enamel pin."

Taste of Chicago, Chicago, Ill. , which will feature the U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair, will run Sept. 6-8 from 11am – 7pm

, which will feature the U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair, will run Sept. 6-8 from 11am – 7pm ALEXA Mall, Berlin, Germany , featuring a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials, will run on Sept. 8 from 1pm – 6pm

, featuring a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials, will run on Sept. 8 from 1pm – 6pm Richmond Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, featuring a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials, will run on Sept. 8 from 11am – 7pm

Finally, Paramount is will be offering a free sampling of Star Trek content. Viewers will get select episodes of Star Trek TV series offered to them for free, as well as a handful of shorts from the Star Trek: Short Treks series. The content will be offered through the Paramount+ free content page (for US viewers), as well as partnership platforms like Amazon, Roku, and Apple, the Paramount+ YouTube page, and Pluto TV.

Full list of Free Star Trek Day 2024 Episodes

Star Trek: The Original Series, "The Cage"

Star Trek: The Next Generation, "Encounter at Farpoint, Part I & II"

Star Trek: Voyager, "Caretaker, Part I & II"

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, "The Emissary, Part I & II"

Star Trek: Enterprise, "Broken Bow Part I & II"

Star Trek: The Animated Series, "Beyond the Farthest Star"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, "Strange New Worlds"

Star Trek: Lower Decks, "Second Contact"

Star Trek: Discovery, "The Vulcan Hello"

Star Trek: Picard, "Remembrance"

Star Trek: Short Treks – "The Girl Who Made the Stars," "The Trouble with Edward," "Ask Not," "Runaway," and "Ephraim and Dot"

via: StarTrek.com