‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Captain Picard McFarlane Toys Action Figure up for Pre-Order, Photos Revealed

McFarlane Toys is launching its line of Star Trek action figures with the perfect one-two punch. That means that in addition to a figure of Captain James T. Kirk, the toy company will also release an action figure depicting Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The 7-inch tall Picard figure features multiple points of articulation and comes with a collector’s window box and a branded stand. The figure is priced at $19.99 and is now available for pre-order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the preview photos in the attached gallery.

Here’s the official description of the Picard action figure:

“Captain of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D), Captain Jean-Luc Picard shows that diplomacy can be just as effective as jumping head first into action. Despite his mastery of rhetoric, Picard is also known as an incredibly tactical Captain when faced with a violent threat. Captain Picard leads his diverse crew to seek out new life and new civilizations and to boldly go Where No One Has Gone Before.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7475]

Captain Picard is shown in his Command Red Starfleet (Type B) uniform and will come with a Type II Phaser and the Ressikan Flute, from the episode Inner Light. Figure stands 7 inches tall and comes complete with multiple articulation points and a stylized brand specific base.”

Star Trek toys were recently featured on an episode of the Netflix documentary series The Toys That Made Us. The episode chronicled the up and many downs of Star Trek merchandising history. Many fans are hoping that McFarlane Toys recently acquiring the toy license means that good things are on the way, though the brand partnership got off to a bit of a rough start with the cancellation of pre-order for a Star Trek: Discovery replica phaser.

Other planned upcoming figures include Star Trek: Discovery‘s main protagonist Commander Michael Burnham and Klingon religious leader T’Kuvma.

“Star Trek is hands down one of the most groundbreaking and innovative franchises in the history of entertainment,” said Todd Mcfarlane, owner and CEO of McFarlane Toys, when the Star Trek licensing deal was announced. “We plan on carrying that forward with our upcoming toy lines, giving fans a fresh and detailed look, that their favorite characters deserve.”

Star Trek fans may be seeing more of Captain Picard soon. Rumor has it that CBS is looking to recruit Star Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard as the lead in a brand new Star Trek TV series.

What do you think of the new Picard action figure? Plan on buying one? Let us know in the comments.

McFarlane Toys’ Captain Picard action figure is now available to pre-order.