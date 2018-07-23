‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Vodka Announced

When the crew of the USS Enterprise-D on Star Trek: The Next Generation needed to relax and unwind, they would head to Ten-Forward, the lounge and bar operated Guinan on board the ship. Now that establishment is lending its name to the official vodka of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Ten-Froward Vodka is the second drink being offered as part of the Star Trek-themed spirits line from Silver Screen Bottling Company following the previously announced James T. Kirk Bourbon.

Here’s a look at the bottle, which is designed to resemble the aesthetic of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Here’s the description of the vodka from the official website:

” At the end of a long day of going boldly into the unknown, the crew of the legendary Starship Enterprise-D often relaxed in the ship’s beautiful Ten-Forward Lounge.

It was there, in what many considered to be the true heart of the ship, that off-duty crew members often gathered to socialize, to share a meal, or to enjoy an after-hours drink. Ten-Forward also saw diplomatic receptions, concerts, and even some epic three-dimensional chess battles. Situated on Deck Ten on the forward edge of the ship’s primary hull, the crew’s favorite gathering place featured large windows offering a spectacular view of the infinite cosmos beyond.

Although most Enterprise crew members were career Starfleet officers, Ten-Forward’s bartender was a civilian named Guinan, a long-time friend of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Guinan, an El-Aurian, was famed for her almost-mystical ability to understand anyone’s feelings from even the most casual conversation, making her ideally suited to select the perfect beverage for each person on nearly every occasion. Guinan was able to choose from Ten-Forward’s interstellar array of selections from around the galaxy, ranging from synthehol to such exotic offerings as a Zartak aperitif, a Samarian Sunrise, and even prune juice, which security chief Worf solemnly proclaimed to be a “warrior’s drink.” And, of course, Ten-Forward also provided a classic selection of some of Earth’s finest spirits.

Celebrating the bold spirit of exploration embodied by the Enterprise and its crew, Ten-Forward Vodka is made from choice American Grain, carefully distilled 6 times, and delivered via terrestrial and interstellar transport for the enjoyment of discerning adventurers on planet Earth, aboard the Starship Enterprise-D, and across the galaxy.

Go boldly, drink responsibly.

Following its descent from space, Ten-Forward Vodka will make its debut. Upon arriving back to Earth, this grain spirit will be carefully protected and blended into the stocks of Ten-Forward Vodka insuring that a portion of every bottle will contain vodka from space, allowing discerning vodka drinkers to go where no man has gone before. Distilled six times from American grain, and filtered through hardwood charcoal, Ten-Forward Vodka is soft and delicate enough to drink straight or mixed into your favorite cocktail. Expertly crafted in small batches, Ten-Forward Vodka is for the Star Trek fan and the vodka aficionado alike.”

Would you like to try the Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed Vodka? Let us know what you think in the comments!