‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Mirror Universe Crossover Announced

Prepare for a return trip to the Mirror Universe of the 24th Century.

IDW Publishing has announced Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror, a new five-issue miniseries following up on last year’s Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken series.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is one of two Star Trek series to never visit the Mirror Universe. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken introduce fans to the Mirror Universe version of the Enterprise-D crew.

However, that story was self-contained, taking place entirely in the Mirror Universe. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror will bring the characters from the classic television series face-to-face with their mirror selves.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror will be released weekly beginning May 2nd. The series is written by Scott and David Tipton, the same team who wrote Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken. That series’ artist, JK Woodward, will provide covers for the new miniseries. Each of issue of the new series will feature a different interior artist. These include Chris Johnson, Marcus To, Josh Hood, Carlos Nieto, and Debora Carita.

“The one thing that’s never been done in Star Trek’s Mirror Universe tales is an all-out clash between universes!” Scott Tipton told IGN. “The opportunity to set Picard against Picard was just too exciting to resist!”

David Tipton added, “While the previous Mirror Broken series introduced the Next Generation Mirror characters, this new series will give us not only a closer look at them but also show them crossing over into the Prime Universe as well, leading up to an ultimate confrontation between the Enterprise crews.”

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror #1

Cover A: J.K. Woodward, Cover B: Chris Johnson

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Chris Johnson, J.K. Woodward (a)

Because you demanded it! Following up the smash-hit miniseries Mirror Broken, the Mirror Universe Next Generation crew is looking for new worlds to conquer, and they’re crossing over to the Prime Star Trek Universe to find them!

Also in each issue: Just how did the Mirror Universe crew find their way to ours, and what does Emperor Spock have to do with it? Backup stories every issue illustrated by Mirror Broken co-creator J.K. Woodward!

Check out the covers to all five issues in the attached gallery and their solicitation text below.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror #2

Cover A: J.K. Woodward, Cover B: Marcus To

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Marcus To, J.K. Woodward (a)

When the Enterprise-D discovers a burned-out, pillaged Andorian vessel, the search for the culprits behind it leads to some startlingly familiar faces!

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror #3

Cover A: J.K. Woodward, Cover B: Josh Hood

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Josh Hood, J.K. Woodward (a)

It’s interstellar espionage aboard the Enterprise-D when the Mirror Universe crew infiltrates Captain Picard’s ship! What are they up to? The answers are here!

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror #4

Cover A: J.K. Woodward, Cover B: Carlos Nieto

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Carlos Nieto, J.K. Woodward (a)

Finally, Mirror Picard’s plot is revealed! It’s Enterprise crew versus Enterprise crew, with the fate of a galaxy hanging in the balance!

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror #5

Cover A: J.K. Woodward, Cover B: Debora Carita

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Debora Carita, J.K. Woodward (a)

Can Captain Picard prevent his Mirror counterpart’s plans for galactic conquest? It’s the explosive finale to Through the Mirror!