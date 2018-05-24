Rumor: Universal Studios Considering ‘Star Trek’ To Combat Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Park

You don't need a phaser for this stunner. According to a new report, rumors are swirling that Universal Studios is considering a full-on Star Trek park at its Orland resort to give Walt Disney World a run for its money.

According to a new post by Disney and More, the long-running site claims to have heard rumors bolstering the creation of a Star Trek park. The site's anonymous source says the Terminator 2 3D ride at Universal Studios is looking to house either a Star Trek or Bourne Identity attraction. That particular rumor has been floating around the Internet for sometime, but the newest chatter suggests Universal is developing an entire Star Trek Land that can compete with Disney Parks' Star Wars Land.

This new rumor ties into recent reports regarding a yet-announced Universal Studios park. The Florida resort is said to have bought a large amount of land a few years back, giving it the opportunity to create a fourth park. So far, Universal Studios has kept mum on the subject, but fans are thinking a Star Trek Land would give the resort a publicity push. With Disney Parks ready to open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge next year, Universal Studios will need something to keep attention on it, and Star Trek could do the trick (via SlashFilm).

Of course, there are other reports going around when it comes to this unofficial Universal Studios park. In the past, industry experts have weighed in on whether a Super Nintendo Land or Fantastic Beasts expansion could come to the resort. So, for now, fans will have to wait and see if Star Trek will be the thing to catch Universal Studios' eye.

If Star Trek is the lucky winner, there is some precedence for the franchise having an attraction. Star Trek: The Experience was launched in 1998 at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel, and the multi-million dollar exhibit housed plenty of behind-the-scenes goodies. Original plans intended for the Las Vegas project to house actual rides, but the costly pitch fell apart. Still, Star Trek: The Experience did well enough to bring in fans from around the country until it closed in 2008.

For those of you unfamiliar with Star Wars' big park plans, then you have a bit of time to catch up on them. Recently, Disney Parks confirmed both its US-based resorts will roll out their Star Wars-centric areas in 2019. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open summer 2019 at California's Disneyland Resort and late fall 2019 at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort.

Would you like to see a Star Trek Land open at Universal Studios? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!