Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Talks Voyager Reunion Potential After Picard

Jeri Ryan’s history with the Star Trek franchise seems to be coming together in 2020. She’s reprising her role as Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Voyager in the new streaming series Star Trek: Picard. She’s also helping Star Trek Online celebrate its 10th anniversary. At the same time, Star Trek: Voyager is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020. With all of this happening at once, fans may wonder if Seven of Nine’s return in Star Trek: Picard could lead to a reunion with her former shipmates from Voyager, even if only for an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Ryan tells ComicBook.com that, while it would be fun to bump into some of her old Voyager colleagues again, she’s not looking for a full-blown revival.

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that’d be great,” she says. “I don’t necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I’ve done that. But I’m not a writer. I can’t really tell you anything.

“I’m having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn’t have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don’t look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

We don’t know what will happen to Seven in the first season of Picard, but the show has already been renewed for its second season. Ryan’s former Voyager co-star Robert Picardo said recently that he’s been approached about reprising his role as the Doctor in Picard Season Two. Whether anything comes of that, or whether he reunites with Seven, remains to be seen.

As for what’s to come for Seven in Picard, Ryan says, “I’m excited to hear the fans’ reactions as they see it. I think they’re going to really enjoy it. They’re going to enjoy reconnecting with these characters and seeing who they’ve become over the past years. And Seven’s a badass! She’s a lot of fun. I think people are going to enjoy it.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

