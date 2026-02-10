Star Trek’s Returning Deep Space Nine Actor Explains Meaning of 1 Detail You Missed (It Honors a Franchise Legend)

Even though Star Trek: Starfleet Academy takes place hundreds of years following the events of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: The Next Generation, various fan-favorite characters aren’t letting time stop them from making a comeback. Starfleet had always been promoting the return of one Voyager character, as Robert Picardo’s The Doctor has been a supporting character. In a recent episode of the Paramount+ series, another character from the Federation’s past has returned, making for quite the surprising comeback for those who were fans of Benjamin Sisko and his crew aboard the Deep Space Nine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the fifth episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, actor Cirroc Lofton reprised his role as Jake Sisko, thanks to the character SAM digging her way into the mystery of what happened to Ben Sisko. During Jake’s surprising return, keen-eyed fans noticed that Benjamin’s son was sporting jewelry that would have him fit right into the Bajoran race. Lofton recently commented on this attire choice, stating how it hints at what Jake has been doing in his life since Deep Space Nine’s finale, “Part of the creative process was creating the look for what Jake would look like. So we agreed on a Bajoran earring because maybe he would have decided to get into Bajoran studies, and pay homage to how his father has now become this big icon. So I believe he would have adopted some of that into his persona.”

Jake’s Big Star Trek Return

paramount

Lofton added additional commentary to the fashion choice, discussing his return to the Federation, “We incorporated the Bajoran earring. The clothing I was wearing was made out of Ethiopian fabric that I brought back from my last trip to Ethiopia. And I was talking with the costume department about how we could turn these patterns and prints into a futuristic Star Trek costume. And they did. We had the sache and the collared shirt. It was really fantastic.”

“The whole process was magical. Going through it knowing what it means to myself, to pay honor to Avery, and also to the fans who were dying to see some kind of closure, some kind of continuation to what Jake and his dad went through after the last episode. So this gave some kind of closure to those fans who wanted to know what happened to Sisko.”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy might have only just started its first season, but Paramount has already confirmed that a second season is in production. While the upcoming season has yet to announce a release date, it’s encouraging that the studio has confidence in this fresh take on the Federation. Following the merging of Skydance and Paramount last year, many Starfleet enthusiasts were worried for the future of the Federation, but if Starfleet Academy is any indication, fans will have nothing to worry about soaring forward.

What do you think of Sisko’s return to the airwaves? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via The 7th Rule Podcast