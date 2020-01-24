Star Trek’s George Takei Asks For Royalties From Donald Trump’s Space Force Logo

This afternoon, President Donald Trump revealed the official insignia for the United States Space Force, and let’s just say that fans were quick to find similarities between it and another famous space-themed logo. As you can see below, the logo for the new military branch branch bears a very striking similarity to the Starfleet logo from Star Trek. While the internet rightfully pointed out these similarities, original Star Trek cast member George Takei had the best take down so far, writing: “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” Check out Takei’s reply along with the logo below.

This isn’t the first time that the so-called US Space Force has called back to Star Trek though, as one of the units from the new branch of the military is named after a character from the original series. The 14th Air Force unit is being transferred from the Air Force to Space Force and will be renamed Space Operations Command or SPOC for short, a reference to Leonard Nimoy’s Vulcan character from the original series.

According to the Air Force, “The SPOC provides space capabilities such as space domain awareness, space electronic warfare, satellite communications, missile warning, nuclear detonation detection, environmental monitoring, military intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation warfare, command and control, and positioning, navigation and timing, on behalf of the USSF for USSPACECOM and other combatant commands.”

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this… https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

On December 20, 2019, the Trump Administration officially launched Space Force, the new US Military arm tasked with defending American democracy in space. Space Force launched with a modest staff of 200 people and a $40 million budget to cover its first year.

To cement the comparisons to Star Trek even more, SpaceX founder Elon Musk previously declared “Starfleet begins,” a message he tweeted after the Space Force was officially announced by the president. This isn’t the first time Musk has compared Space Force to Starfleet either. In September of last year, when asked on Twitter if he supports Space Force, Musk replied, “Definitely for Space Force. We need to make Starfleet real.”

As it stands now, the Space Force uses the operations of the Air Force and is overseen by the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett. Barrett then reports directly to Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper; she also oversees Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, the first member of the armed forces sworn into the United States Space Force.

According to the Air Force Times, the Space Force is using around 16,000 members of the Air Force — both active duty and civilian — to help officially integrate the military outfit into the armed forces and its own separate branch.

