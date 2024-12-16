Star Trek’s Next Series Casts a Major WWE Star as Part of the Bridge Crew

WWE star Becky Lynch is set to embark on an Earth-bound adventure in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Earlier this afternoon, the former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion announced the news on her social media pages. “You know, when you’ve already been champion of the world there’s really only one place to go next and that’s to the stars,” Lynch said in a video. “I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as part of the bridge crew! Lads, this has been the most incredible experience acting alongside just a spectacular cast and crew. I cannot wait for all of you to check it on when it comes out on Paramount+ and hey, live long and prosper.”

Starfleet Academy is unique because it’s the first Star Trek project that won’t focus on deep space exploration. Instead, it takes place in 32nd-century San Francisco, following the first class of cadets to attend the academy in nearly 100 years. That brief description leaves a lot to the imagination, however, we know that Paul Giamatti will play an unnamed villainous character in the series.

The new series which will take a more YA approach picks up after the events of Star Trek: Discovery which set the timeline further ahead than ever before. It’s clear they believe in this project as a setting stone for the future. Before a premiere date for the first season was announced it had already been renewed for a season 2.

Alongside Lynch (whose real name is Rebecca Quin) and Giamatti, Starfleet Academy also stars Wolf Pack‘s Bella Shepard, Holly Hunter as The Chancellor, Oded Fehr as Admiral Charles Vance, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Robert Picardo as The Doctor, George Hawkins, Gina Yashere, Karim Diane, Zoe Steiner, Kerrice Brooks, Sandro Rosta and Tatiana Maslany, in a guest star role.

Lynch has been away from the wrestling ring for the better part of 2024. When her contract “expired,” she opted to take some time off and work on other projects, including joining the Star Trek universe. She’s got fairly limited acting experience, starring in 2021’s Rumble and a post-credit scene in Marvel’s Eternals, though her role was scrapped.

