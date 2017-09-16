‘Star Trek’ Actors To Cameo On ‘The Orville’

It sounds like some recognizable faces from the Star Trek universe will be jumping ship to pay a visit to Fox’s The Orville.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator and star of The Orville, confirmed in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” thread that Star Trek actor cameos are being planned for future episodes of The Orville.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We got one or two in the lineup.…” MacFarlane replied in response to a question about cameos.

MacFarlane gave no hint as to who these cameo actors could be.

MacFarlane, who is a self-described longtime fan of Star Trek, made two cameo appearances on Star Trek: Enterprise. He also orchestrated a reunion of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast for an episode of his Fox animated series Family Guy and has continued to work with Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard on The Next Generation, on another animated series, American Dad! Whether this history could offer clues about who may appear on The Orville remains to be seen.

Looking at the issue from the other direction, at least one Star Trek actor has made it known that he’d like to appear on The Orville. At this year’s Star Trek Las Vegas convention, Star Trek: Voyager‘s Garrett Wang told those in attendance that he’d like to appear on the Orville even more than he’d like to appear on Star Trek: Discovery. Wang has worked with MacFarlane previously on American Dad!

Even without cameos, the premiere episode of The Orville was already full of Star Trek Easter eggs and homages.

It is possible that The Orville won’t be the only place that some classic Star Trek actors show up in the near future. Alex Kurtzman, an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery, has stated that there have been discussions with some actors to make cameo appearances on the CBS All Access show, which will be the first new Star Trek series in 12 years, though those actors may be from outside the Star Trek family.

The Orville premiered on Sunday to 8.6 million viewers and a 2.8 in its target demographic. Those numbers are on par with the ratings of ABC’s hit drama This Is Us. The second episode of the series will air on Sunday again, following NFL Football, before the show moves to its Thursday night time slot following Gotham.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!