Zoe Saldaña Teases Where Star Trek 4 Should Go Next (and We Agree)

While there’s been little in the way of updates on the long-awaited Star Trek 4, Zoe Saldaña – who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in all three films of the rebooted franchise – has some great ideas regarding what direction the sequel should take. During a recent interview with Deadline, the actress said, “It’s been a minute since I reconnected with Star Trek and all the characters’ journeys, but Uhura and Spock were always sort of drawn to each other, it just makes sense to see what is the next step in their relationship and their work relationship as well.” Hopefully, if and when the sequel is made, fans can get some closure on the relationship between the two crew members of the USS Enterprise.

Saldaña elaborated on her anticipation for Star Trek 4, saying “I wish we were able to do it sooner rather than later. I feel like a lot of us have a full head of gray hair, so we need to do this quickly, if this is the same cast that’s going to reprise it again.” While the actress has a good point, a crew that’s a bit long in the tooth could still make for an engaging story, especially if it means seeing how Uhura and Spock must learn how to balance their jobs and their love for one another as they get older.

While Uhura and Spock as an item differs from their counterparts in the original Star Trek continuity, it’s been generally well-received by fans. Their relationship developed organically in the modern series, and their contrasting personalities made for a fascinating dynamic. Spock’s commitment to Vulcan values like logic and reason has made him emotionally unavailable, causing tension in their relationship. However, Uhura’s humanity serves as a welcome counterpoint to Spock’s extreme stoicism, always managing to get him out of his shell.

What’s Next for Star Trek 4?

It’s been more than eight years since the release of the last film, Star Trek Beyond, and since then fans have only gotten the occasional update on the fourth installment in the series. While it seems like Paramount is still interested in making it, progress has been slow. Chris Pine, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the rebooted franchise, doesn’t seem too optimistic about whether we’ll get another sequel, telling Esquire “After the last one came out and didn’t do the $1 billion that everyone wanted it to do, and then Anton—Yelchin, who played Chekov—passed away, I don’t know. It just seemed… feels like it’s cursed.”

While progress has been slow on Star Trek 4, one of the more recent updates is that Paramount still intends to make it and treat it as the final installment of this generation of films. Writer Steve Yockey – who’s written for such TV series as Dead Boy Detectives, Doom Patrol, The Flight Attendant, and Supernatural – is said to be working on a script for the last film in the Star Trek quadrilogy.