The Star Wars Show to Change Format, Launches New Weekly Series

In the months leading up to major Star Wars releases, fans have been able to get the first details on those projects with the weekly YouTube series The Star Wars Show, with the latest episode of the series confirming that it would be shifting format to become a longer, monthly series, while the new weekly series This Week! in Star Wars will offer fans updates on the galaxy far, far away. As evidenced by this month's installment, we'll still get to see hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni speaking with various Lucasfilm execs and celebrity guests, though this monthly series will now allow for extended conversations with a variety of people responsible for bringing the franchise to life. StarWars.com associate editor Kristin Baver will serve as host of This Week! in Star Wars.

Between movies, TV, comics, video games, merchandising, and more, we're sure to see plenty of updates to the galaxy far, far away be revealed in the future, with this shift of news items to its own dedicated show allowing The Star Wars Show to focus more on deeper dives into the franchise and deliver more sketches to its audience.

While there is limitless potential for what the future holds for the saga, there are only a handful of confirmed new projects on the horizon. One of the most exciting events fans have been looking forward to is the debut of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, which has been six years in the making. Another confirmed release is the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is set to debut this fall.

Lucasfilm has already announced two more TV series, though it's unclear when either will head into production or potentially debut on the streaming service. A series focused on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor is on the way, as is a series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. That series was set to begin production this summer, with Lucasfilm opting to delay the shoot until next January to ensure the quality of the series' scripts.

On the big screen, there are even more questions. Lucasfilm announced three release dates for unconfirmed Star Wars films in December 2022, December 2024, and December 2026, though no projects are officially moving forward. The studio shared in 2017 that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would develop a trilogy of films, but neither he nor the studio have confirmed when those will move forward.

Stay tuned for details on the Star Wars franchise.

Are you excited by these changes to the web series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!