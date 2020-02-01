Star Wars: John Boyega Was Told He Came Off as “Too Angry” During PR Training

We've said it before and we'll say it again... John Boyega is one of the best things about Instagram. The actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy frequently posts fun videos and has recently promised fun throwback posts every Thursday. However, that's not stopping him from posting some of his signature videos on other days of the week. Boyega's videos have a hilarious style and they range from fake movie spoilers to striking back at his online haters. The actor's latest post is a hilarious compilation dedicated to the fact that he was once told he came off as "too angry" during interviews.

“Had to do PR training and was told I came off too angry, which honestly just made me more angry,” Boyega wrote.

You can check out the video in the post below:

Many people commented on the video:

“🔥 of ambition in the eyes bro. Thats what that is. 😉,” @joonassuotamo wrote.

“NEVER CHANGE FOR ANYONE🔥💯,” @burngorman1 added.

“I would say maybe intense looking at times? But not angry. I think you’re adorable no matter what,” @ree.in.a.box replied.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.

