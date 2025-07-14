7 Essential Star Wars Comics That Told Missing Parts Of The Skywalker Saga

The Star Wars saga is a sprawling epic, captivating audiences across generations with its tales of daring heroes, nefarious villains, and a galaxy far, far away. While the films form the backbone of this beloved universe, the Expanded Universe, now largely rebranded as “Legends,” have been integrated into the new canon and enriched the saga as a whole. Among the most crucial contributions to this intricate web are the comic books, which have served as vital bridges, filling in gaps, exploring untold stories, and connecting elements of the Skywalker saga and beyond.

From delving into the origins of iconic characters to revealing pivotal events that shaped the galaxy, these comic series offer invaluable insights, enhancing our understanding of the Star Wars galaxy and deepening our appreciation for its complex history. They prove that the Force is strong not only in the films but also within the pages of these compelling graphic novels.

7) Star Wars: Darth Vader (2015) by Kieron Gillen

Kieron Gillen’s Darth Vader series, launched in 2015, offers a deep look into the mind of the Sith Lord immediately following the destruction of the first Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope. Disgraced and under the Emperor’s watchful eye, Vader embarks on a secret mission to uncover who was responsible for hiding the truth about his son’s existence and to regain his master’s trust. The comic meticulously chronicles Vader’s scheming, his interactions with bounty hunters like Boba Fett and Doctor Aphra, and his relentless pursuit of power and information. It’s a dark and introspective journey, showcasing Vader’s cunning and his struggle to reconcile his past as Anakin Skywalker with his present as the Emperor’s enforcer.

This series is crucial for linking the saga because it gives essential context for Vader’s character development between A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It reveals the depth of his personal vendetta against those who defy the Empire and, more importantly, against the strengthening Rebellion. Gillen masterfully portrays Vader’s internal conflict and his slow, terrifying realization that he has a son‒ a revelation that sets the stage for the dramatic climax of the original trilogy. The series fills in gaps and enriches Vader as a character, making him a more complex and tragic figure within the overarching Star Wars lore.

6) Star Wars: Shattered Empire by Greg Rucka

Shattered Empire, by Greg Rucka, directly bridges the gap between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, focusing on the immediate aftermath of the Galactic Empire’s defeat at Endor. The story follows Shara Bey, a Rebel pilot and mother to Poe Dameron, as she undertakes critical missions for the newly formed New Republic. These missions often involve protecting sensitive information or retrieving crucial artifacts that could help solidify the New Republic’s hold on the galaxy. The series beautifully captures the chaos and uncertainty of a galaxy in transition, with Imperial remnants still posing significant threats and the heroes grappling with the heavy burden of establishing a new order.

This four-issue miniseries is vital for linking the sagas as it reveals key events that shape the political landscape leading into the sequel trilogy. It showcases Princess Leia’s diplomatic efforts, Luke Skywalker’s continued journey, and establishes the foundation for the Resistance. Most notably, it offers a glimpse into Operation: Cinder, Palpatine’s post-mortem contingency plan to devastate loyal and disloyal Imperial worlds alike, emphasizing the lingering threat of the Empire even after its apparent defeat. Shattered Empire effectively lays the groundwork for the state of the galaxy depicted in The Force Awakens, offering crucial context for the Resistance’s struggle and the First Order’s rise.

5) Kanan: The Last Padawan by Greg Weisman

Greg Weisman’s Kanan: The Last Padawan delves into the harrowing backstory of Caleb Dume, who would later become Kanan Jarrus, one of the main heroes of Star Wars Rebels. The comic opens during the Clone Wars, showing Caleb as a young Padawan under the tutelage of Jedi Master Depa Billaba. The situation then shifts dramatically to the execution of Order 66, depicting Caleb’s desperate escape thanks to his master’s tragic sacrifice. The series chronicles his subsequent years as a child fugitive, his struggle to survive, and his deliberate decision to abandon his Jedi identity to become Kanan, a smuggler and rogue.

This series is fundamental for linking the sagas because it provides a crucial bridge between the prequel era and the Galactic Civil War, specifically connecting to the animated series Star Wars Rebels. It explains how a Jedi Padawan survived the Jedi Purge and how he came to be the jaded but ultimately good-hearted person seen in Rebels. Understanding Kanan’s trauma and his journey of self-discovery is essential for appreciating his role as a mentor to Ezra Bridger and his commitment to fighting the Empire. It deepens the emotional weight of his character and reinforces the devastating impact of Order 66 on the Jedi Order and the galaxy.

4)Darth Vader by Greg Pak

Greg Pak’s Darth Vader series picks up immediately after the events of The Empire Strikes Back, following Vader’s bombshell revelation to Luke Skywalker. This comic delves deep into Vader’s raw emotional turmoil as he grapples with the truth of his son’s identity and his own past. Driven by a desperate need to find Luke and bring him to the Emperor, Vader journeys through familiar and dangerous locations, including Naboo to Padme Amidala’s tomb. Vader’s pain and heartbreak is palpable, showing that Anakin Skywalker is still inside the armor. The series explores Vader’s inner conflict, his relentless pursuit of knowledge, and his dark reflections on his life as Anakin Skywalker, all while maintaining his terrifying presence as the Emperor’s enforcer.

This series is crucial for linking the saga because it directly bridges the gap between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, providing insight into Vader’s state of mind during this period. It explains his actions and motivations, including searching far and wide for an explanation as to how Obi-Wan and others close to Padme were able to so effectively hide Luke’s survival, leading up to his ultimate confrontation with Luke and the Emperor. By exploring Vader’s hidden grief and his twisted love for his son and dead wife, the comic enriches the dramatic weight of the original trilogy’s climax. This series also re-introduces Padme’s handmaidens, who are now hardened warriors dedicated to carry on Padme’s legacy. The relationship between Sabé (played by Natalie Portman in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as Padmé decoy) and Vader is particularly compelling and a highlight of the series.

3) Star Wars: Princess Leia by Mark Waid

Mark Waid’s Princess Leia miniseries takes place immediately after the events of A New Hope, focusing on Leia Organa’s personal struggle with the destruction of Alderaan and her efforts to unite the scattered Alderaanian survivors. Burdened by grief and the responsibility of leading her people, Leia embarks on a mission to gather the remaining Alderaanians and ensure their survival in a galaxy now devoid of their homeworld. She encounters various groups of her people, each with their own responses to the tragedy, from those seeking vengeance to those yearning for a new home.

This series is crucia because it provides a much-needed exploration of Leia’s emotional state and her leadership qualities in the wake of such a devastating loss. It delves into her commitment to her people, showcasing her strength, resilience, and diplomatic prowess beyond her role as a Rebel leader. The comic highlights the immediate aftermath of Alderaan’s destruction, a pivotal event in A New Hope, and gives greater depth to Leia’s character, explaining her unwavering dedication to the Rebellion and her people’s legacy. It bridges the gap between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back by showcasing Leia’s personal journey and solidifying her status as a vital figure in the Rebellion.

2) Darth Vader by Charles Soule

Charles Soule’s Darth Vader series, launched in 2017, serves as a crucial bridge between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, chronicling the immediate aftermath of Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader. The comic dives deep into Vader’s first horrifying missions as the Emperor’s apprentice, showcasing his brutal efficiency and his relentless campaign to hunt down the remaining Jedi. It explores his initial struggles with his new cybernetic body, his growing mastery of the dark side, and his complete devotion to Palpatine’s will. This series also introduces fascinating new characters and expands on the lore of the Sith, particularly with its description of how the Inquisitorius was formed.

This series is vital for linking the sagas because it provides the definitive account of Darth Vader’s terrifying consolidation of power and his evolution into the iconic villain seen in the original trilogy. It fills in the gaps of his earliest days as a Sith Lord, detailing his merciless purges of Jedi survivors and his role in establishing the Empire’s iron grip on the galaxy. Soule expertly portrays Vader’s cold rage and his single-minded purpose, making his presence in A New Hope even more menacing and understandable within the larger Star Wars lore. It is an essential read for anyone wanting to fully comprehend Vader’s journey from fallen hero to ultimate villain.

1) Star Wars: Obi-Wan & Anakin by Charles Soule

Charles Soule’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan & Anakin mini-series delves into a crucial period between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones, exploring the complex master-Padawan relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi and a young, struggling Anakin Skywalker. The story sees them stranded on a desolate, technologically primitive planet after their ship malfunctions. Isolated from the Jedi Temple, Anakin grapples with his frustrations with the Jedi Order’s strictures and his growing powers, while Obi-Wan strives to guide his headstrong apprentice. The series highlights Anakin’s inner turmoil and his increasing disillusionment with the Jedi path, planting seeds for his eventual fall to the dark side.

This comic serves as an invaluable link in the saga by offering insight into the early dynamics of Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship, which is central to the entire prequel trilogy. It vividly portrays Anakin’s struggles with control, his emotional volatility, and his questioning of the Jedi code, foreshadowing his later transformation into Darth Vader. But through all of Anakin’s doubts in himself, the Jedi Order, and his place in the galaxy, Obi-Wan stands steadfastly beside him; he even casually informs Yoda that he would leave the Jedi Order if Anakin did as well, promising to fulfill his promise to Qui-Gon Jinn and do right by his young Padawn. By showcasing their shared experiences and the challenges they face together, it deepens the emotional weight of their eventual confrontation in Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan & Anakin provides essential context for understanding the complex bond and growing rift between these two pivotal characters, enriching the entirety of the prequel era.