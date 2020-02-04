Star Wars: George Lucas Reportedly Has Audio Cameo in The Rise of Skywalker

George Lucas may have handed over the keys to the Star Wars kingdom back in 2012 when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney, but a report from ABC News claims that Lucas had a subtle part in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as an audio clip of him may have ended up in the film. Correspondent Clayton Sandell might not have been able to directly confirm the news with the film's sound designers, David Acord and Matt Wood, but they also didn't deny that the franchise's creator was featured in a subtle way, leaving us even more excited to analyze the film's eventual home video release.

"The Rise of Skywalker, sources tell ABC News, also contains a deep audio Easter egg: a scream that is actually the voice of Star Wars creator George Lucas," Sandell shared for Good Morning America. "The clip, affectionately called 'The George,' was originally recorded for the director’s 1973 film American Graffiti. It has appeared in several movies, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and [Star Wars:] The Last Jedi."

Sandell noted that, while the pair did admit that they have incorporated a signature sound effect, they wouldn't confirm when the Easter egg occurs or even if it is, in fact, Lucas' voice.

Over the more than 40-year legacy of the franchise, the series has seen its fair share of Easter eggs, such as a character regularly saying the phrase, "I've got a bad feeling about this." One Easter egg that has since been retired is the Wilhelm scream, which original sound designer Ben Burtt lifted from the 1953 film The Charge at Feather River, and found its way into every Star Wars movie up until The Last Jedi.

Wood previously revealed that their new signature scream had also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but he wasn't volunteering when fans could have heard the sound effect.

“We’ve started another scream that we like,” Wood admitted to ABC News back in 2018. “It’s actually been in this film and ‘Rogue One,’ and some other films that are not ‘Star Wars’-related. But it’s our own little calling card.”

The sound designer mentioned this scream appears in other non-Star Wars films he worked on, possibly hinting that the effect isn't actually lifted from Lucas.

“It would reveal too much, but in due time it will be revealed,” Wood confessed. “I’ll let it gestate in a few more films before we start talking about what it is.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

