Kelly Marie Tran Breaks Silence On Her Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Cut Scenes

Kelly Marie Tran seemed to be living a dream when she was first cast in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Her character of Rose played a prominent role in Rian Johnson's Episode VIII before JJ Abrams came in to finish the trilogy with Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker, a film which has been divisive among fans, to say the least. One of the controversial topics across social media was the minimal screen time for Tran, whose Rose character was largely cut out of the story after appearing to be a contender for a main thread after The Last Jedi. While attending the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Tran claimed to be satisfied with the experience.

"Last Jedi was my first movie so I think I'm finally starting to realize that when you're in something of that caliber, there's so many people working to make something out of love and, no matter what you do, there's always going to be people who aren't happy with that. I think that the best lesson I've learned is just to have fun and be present in the moment," Tran told MTV News. "So, I'm really grateful that I got to be a part of it."

You can check out Tran's full comments on The Rise of Skywalker in the video below.

On the #Oscars red carpet, @joshuahorowitz caught up with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star Kelly Marie Tran about fans' reactions to her role in the film pic.twitter.com/dDlHc7bLUz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

More specifically, Tran was outright asked if she was satisfied with how her role ended up. "I mean, I think that I'm really just amazed at how JJ was able to sort of wrap up all of these incredible stories," the actress said. "There were so many characters and at the end of the day I got to be part of something so much bigger than me so that's special."

What did you think of Tran's role, or lack thereof, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Do you think the film should have used the actress and character more for its final chapter of the Skywalker Saga? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters and will soon be available for streaming on the Disney+ service.

