Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Novelization Excerpt Sheds Light on Opening Kylo Ren Scene

Bringing together a narrative for the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker proved to be no easy task, with various reports emerging since the film's release teasing a number of sequences audiences never got to see, though an excerpt from the film's novelization offers insight on the film's intense opening sequence. The new details in the scene might not fundamentally alter the trajectory of the film, but it does introduce a spider-like creature that refers to itself as the "Webbish of Bog," confirming that the upcoming novel will feature a number of exciting additions to what unfolded on screen. You can head to StarWars.com to read the full excerpt.

In the released film, Kylo Ren is seen combatting unidentifiable figures in pursuit of a Sith wayfinder that would lead him to an unknown presence, resulting in an encounter on Exegol that revealed Emperor Palpatine was still alive. Despite many elements of this scene being shrouded in secrecy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary shed new light on the sequence shortly after the film landed in theaters, confirming that this location was the planet where Vader and Kenobi had their fateful duel.

The book described, "Kylo soon outpaces his stormtrooper escorts as he cuts a swath of destruction through the Alazmec who attempt to block his path to Vader’s castle — or rather, its crumbling ruins. Kylo enters the castle grounds with purpose, and finds an ark containing an artifact that will lead him to answers."

One reason fans didn't recognize the planet was due to it previously being covered in lava, with the book also confirming the Alazmec "planted a thin forest of irontrees … in a futile attempt to reinvigorate the glen that covered the land centuries earlier."

The upcoming novelization will surely depict elements that never made it to the filming stage, but we do know that a scene between Domhnall Gleeson and Richard E. Grant as General Hux and General Pryde was filmed, though never made it to theaters.

"The one time we weren't in the studio, it got cut," Gleeson confirmed with Kinowetter. The actor didn't specifically identify the scene in question, with Grant's clues about the sequence essentially confirming the scene.

Grant added, "Yes, one time, we were in a battle scene, in a forest with Kylo Ren. Our bits got cut out, so we'll have to wait for those on the extras."

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization hits shelves on March 17th.

Would you have liked to see this scene in the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!