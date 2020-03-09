Star Wars: Former Doctor Strange Director Wants to Make R-Rated Hoth Movie

If Scott Derrickson gets his way, an R-rated Star Wars feature is going to fall in his lap sooner or later. The Doctor Strange director took to Twitter Sunday night to reveal his plans for a Star Wars movie should the opportunity ever arise. According to Derrickson, those plans include an R-rated horror flick focused on the frozen planet of Hoth. The director compares it to The Thing or HP Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness.

"Just asked what kind of Star Wars movie I would make," Derrickson tweets. "I answered that would make HOTH — an R-rated frozen planet horror film in the vein of The Thing or Lovecraft's In The Mountains of Madness, with zero connection to any previous characters or storylines."

Just asked what kind of Star Wars movie I would make. I answered that I would make HOTH — an R-rated frozen planet horror film in the vein of The Thing or Lovecraft’s In The Mountains of Madness, with zero connection to any previous characters or storylines. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 9, 2020

Derrickson recently departed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — which, coincidentally enough — is named eerily similar to one of the properties he mentioned that'd provide inspiration for his Star Wars flick. According to trade reports, the departure was a direct result of creative differences between the horror filmmaker and Marvel Studios.

For those out there who don't dabble in the Lovecraftian arts, At the Mountains of Madness is a novella told from the vantage point of Dr. William Dyer, an explorer who tells a tale of his expedition to Antarctica in hopes other don't meet the same fate as the members of his expedition.

It should also be noted there's never been an R-rated Star Wars property either in theaters or on television so should Derrickson get his wish, it'd be a first of its kind deal.

Doctor Strange and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back are both now streaming on Disney+.

What other R-rated Star Wars movies would you like to see made? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.