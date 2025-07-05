Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Would Only Work If It Wrapped Up a Clone Wars Storyline

It’s been tough sledding for most Star Wars TV series that aren’t part of Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse. While Star Wars: Andor is Disney+’s crown jewel, receiving universal praise for telling the tragic story of the beginning of the Rebellion, Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew appear to be one-and-done. The former got canceled not long after its first season concluded, and while the latter hasn’t received the ax yet, Lucasfilm doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to get a sophomore outing off the ground. It seemed that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was in the same boat as Skeleton Crew, but a new rumor claims that the powers that be see potential in bringing Ewan McGregor’s Jedi back to the small screen.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 supposedly only in the early stages of development, it’s impossible to know where the show will take the titular hero next. He’s not quite Alec Guinness’ Ben Kenobi at the end of the first season, but the pieces are in place for him to train Luke Skywalker in the not-so-distant future. If Lucasfilm is determined to continue Obi-Wan’s story, though, it would be smart to close the book on a Star Wars: The Clone Wars storyline.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Hasn’t Dealt With All of His Trauma

A lot happens between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The Clone Wars are in full swing, with all of the Jedi being tasked with leading their own battalions and fighting the Separatist forces. Being a member of the Jedi Council, Obi-Wan has no choice but to go from planet to planet and attempt to rally different systems to the Republic’s side. In most cases, he’s talking to politicians and leaders he doesn’t know, trying to convince them of his merit. The one time that he doesn’t have to schmooze anyone is when he visits Mandalore in The Clone Wars.

Obi-Wan heads to Mandalore to investigate the group known as Death Watch, which is targeting Republic ships. Duchess Satine Kryze, the current ruler of the planet and an old friend of Obi-Wan, claims that she has no affiliation with the group and wants to stay out of the war. It’s clear that Obi-Wan harbors feelings for Satine, and she feels the same, but they can’t pursue a relationship because of the Jedi Code.

Regardless, Obi-Wan stays close to Satine and continues to monitor the situation on Mandalore. When his rival, Maul, takes command of Death Watch and kidnaps Satine, the Jedi jumps into action. But the former Sith Lord quickly realizes that his enemy has feelings for the woman, so he kills her to get back at him for cutting him in half on Naboo. Satine dies in Obi-Wan’s arms and professes her love for him, and while the event shatters the Jedi, he doesn’t speak of it much after.

Satine May Have Left Something Behind for Obi-Wan

With everything going on in the galaxy toward the end of the Clone Wars, it’s understandable that Obi-Wan buries his guilt from losing Satine and focuses on the conflict in front of him. Anakin Skywalker turning to the dark side doesn’t open the door for him to grieve, either, so he puts his feelings on the back burner once again. However, after saving Leia Organa and battling Darth Vader, it’s high time that Obi-Wan focuses on himself ahead of the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. Traveling to Mandalore would be ill-advised since the Empire does a number on it and the people flee, but there’s at least one person he should seek out: Korkie Kryze.

During Obi-Wan’s visits with Satine, he meets Korkie Kryze, her nephew, who is studying at the Royal Academy of Government. His parents never appear in the animated show, and Satine is close to him despite not being his mother. Their bond spawned a fan theory that claims Satine is, in fact, Korkie’s mom and Obi-Wan is his father. She wouldn’t want her beloved to get in trouble with the Jedi, so she would have to keep her son’s real identity a secret. The Clone Wars doesn’t reveal whether there’s any fire near the smoke, but Obi-Wan Kenobi could. At the very least, the Jedi can seek out Korkie. While Bo-Katan Kryze’s line about being the last of her line in The Mandalorian may mean the young politician didn’t live to see the New Republic, it’s still worth a shot.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.

