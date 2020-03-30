Star Wars Fan Creates Animated Version of Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates Script

By now it's pretty much official: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a massive disappointing end to the Skywalker Saga for many fans. Somehow, Disney and Lucasfilm have only managed to dig that hole deeper, as official tie-in materials for Rise of Skywalker have only revealed a more confusing and jumbled storyline and continuity. However, the biggest disappointment has been finding out what what could've been, with director Colin Trevorrow's original version of Episode IX: Duel of the Fates. If you haven't seen the leaked script details, Duels of the Fates was pretty awesome - and now you don't have to read about it, you can watch it!

Watch the animated version of Star Wars: Episode IX - Duel of the Fates in the trailer above!

Mr. Sunday Movies has posted this animated version of Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, based on the script details that hit. It includes some of the good (much more epic battles between Rey, Kylo Ren, The Knights of Ren - even Darth Vader!); some of the bad (a Poe and Romantic moment); and the lack of ugly (no Palpatine resurrection, and Planet Mustafar gets named!). It's definitely worth a watch. You should also check out the Star Wars: Duel of the Fates concept art gallery HERE.

If you want a taste of what Duel of the Fates offered, here's the scene of Kylo Ren's duel of Darth Vader (via YouTuber Robert Burnett, who got the leaked script):

"Kylo lands on Remincore and Kylo confronts Tor Valum. Kylo begins training with Tor Valum, Tor Valum is the yoda to Luke from Empire Strikes Back and that moves forward and it's very, very interesting in what goes on between them. Eventually there's a scene, and this would have been epic, kind of like the cave in Dagohbah, where Kylo Ren actually confronts Darth Vader. Now it is a vision of Vader but they fight. Darth Vader and Kylo Ren have a knock-down, drag-out duel, and of course Kylo loses, and even though it's not really Vader, 'only what you take with you,' it's really interesting."

You would think that the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga would be a celebration of the Star Wars - but sadly the reverse has been true. As stated, the dominate thought has been what could've been had the final chapter of the Sequel Trilogy (or the entire thing) gone differently. Guess we'll have to wait for that inevitable Star Wars reboot...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywaler is now available on digital.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.