Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Writer Admits He Doesn't Want the Series to End

The debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a bittersweet experience for fans, as we were thrilled to see how the Skywalker Saga would conclude, though we were devastated that this meant the narrative that launched in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope was officially coming to a close. Chris Terrio, one of the film's writers, was also disappointed to have to be the one in charge of concluding the series, as he recently detailed in the documentary found on The Rise of Skywalker's home video release, The Skywalker Legacy, that his emotional struggles also resulted in storytelling difficulties.

"[Director] J.J. [Abrams] and I were having a lot of trouble with the end of the film at one point in the process, and [production designer] Rick Carter said to us, 'I think it's because you two don't want Star Wars to be over. You don't want the Skywalker saga to be over, so you don't really want to write it,'" Terrio shared int he documentary. "And I think there was a lot of truth in that."

The writer's tone in the documentary was somewhat in jest, with those comments being made while the film was still in production, but the writer has previously revealed how difficult it was to find the perfect way to give the series a deserving send-off.

“I’ve never rewritten a film as much as this one,” Terrio shared with Business Insider. “It’s like a tide. There’s a new script every morning. But we just keep going at it and going at it, loosely thinking that it’s not good enough. It’s never good enough.”

Knowing that any change he made could drastically impact all corners of the production, Terrio pointed out how talented the film's entire crew was to accommodate for slight tweaks to the storyline at various points during filming.

“Luckily, the production team is so good that they can shift and adjust,” the filmmaker confessed. “We’re course-correcting as we go – we’re trying things, and some things don’t work and some things aren’t ambitious enough. Some things are overly ambitious. Some things are too dense. Some things are too simple. Some things are too nostalgic. Some things are too out-of-left-field. We’re finding our balance.”

