Star Wars Rebels Star Has Only Heard Rumors About a Sequel Series

The final episode of Star Wars Rebels hinted that we could see the continued adventures of the main characters, but actor Taylor Gray, who voiced Ezra Bridger in the series, claims he has only heard the same rumors fans have that a sequel series would happen. Given that Bridger disappeared in that final episode, it's possible that a sequel series could be happening and he just hasn't been enlisted to participate yet, but with the time-consuming animation process sometimes requiring actors to record their dialogue months or even years ahead of a series' debut, it would seem unlikely that we'll see Ezra Bridger in an animated series in the near future.

"I probably can't say anything," Gray shared with Bespin Bulletin when asked about the sequel series. "I don't want it to seem like I'm hiding anything, just don't really have anything to add on that. I haven't heard anything beyond the rumors online about a sequel."

Rebels took place a few years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and the final scenes of the finale jumped forward to after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so it would seem unlikely that enough time would have passed that it would require an older actor to play Bridger, but it is possible that a new actor took over the role. With the final moments of that series seeing Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren heading out into the galaxy in search of Bridger, it seemed like it would only be a matter of time before we saw their continued adventures.

Ahsoka actress Ashley Eckstein recently shared that she, too, was unaware of any sequel series, but would love to explore her character's continued adventures.

"I honestly don’t know," Eckstein shared with SYFY WIRE about the possible spinoff. "But I can tell you I would love it if there was. That would be a dream of mine, and [Sabine actress] Tiya [Sircar] and I have talked about that. We both bug [series creator] Dave [Filoni] saying that we would love to find where Ahsoka and Sabine are and where Ezra is… maybe we’ll get that series but again, your guess is as good as mine."

As we wait for updates on the animated future of Star Wars, we know that the second season of The Mandalorian is set to debut this fall, which will reportedly feature the live-action debut of Ahsoka.

