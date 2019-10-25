Adam Driver Recalls Nearly Throwing Up at Star Wars: The Force Awakens Premiere

Fans are less than two months away from finally seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the big screen, but there’s one important person who would rather not watch the movie and that’s Adam Driver. The actor known for playing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the new trilogy was recently interviewed by The New Yorker where he revealed that he hates watching himself on screen. In fact, when he was forced to sit through the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he almost got sick. This is no surprise considering the world was about to discover that he kills Harrison Ford’s iconic character, Han Solo.

“I just went totally cold,” he explained, “because I knew the scene was coming up where I had to kill Han Solo, and people were, like, hyperventilating when the title came up, and I felt like I had to puke.”

The actor revealed that he first learned of his disdain for watching himself when he started on HBO’s Girls. He shared that he first watched himself on Lena Dunham’s laptop and hated the experience.

“That’s when I was, like, I can’t watch myself in things. I certainly can’t watch this if we’re going to continue doing it,” he explained.

He even equates watching himself to a phobia, saying he swore off watching his own movies after sitting through the Coen brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis despite only having one scene. During the movie, he sings backup on “Please Mr. Kennedy” alongside his Star Wars co-star Oscar Isaac as well as Justin Timberlake.

“I hated what I did,” Driver revealed.

Whether or not Driver watches Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many fans are hoping to see a “Bendemption” which would show the character ending up on the side of good.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.