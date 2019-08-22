Adorable Star Wars Fan Uses Rey’s Force Powers on Entire Parade of Villains in Viral Video

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is creeping ever closer, and fans can’t wait to see another trailer. One young fan is already honing those force powers in anticipation for the big day this winter. Twitter user @rubysoho519 captured her daughter “using” the force to ward off the Sith she came into contact with at a recent visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The video is admittedly adorable, and this little Rey is doing her best to send away any bad guys that came her way. She even spends a heart warming moment with a bigger Rey and Chewbacca. The video is quickly making the rounds on the web, and Mark Hamil actually retweeted the clip from his personal accounts on Twitter and Instagram. @rubysoho519 actually responded to the comments in the chain and thanked everyone for their support.

One of the funnier moments is when the little girl comes face to face with Kylo Ren. This new Star Wars trilogy has been rolling toward an epic confrontation between Kylo Ren, the heir to the Skywalker legacy who turned to the Dark side instead, and Rey, the Force-sensitive youngster who’s helping reignite the spark of hope in the galaxy. The two infamously connected then broke apart in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the oncoming collision is going to be nothing short of epic.

Actress Daisy Ridley spoke about that fated meeting on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where she teased an intense lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. From the sounds of it, this battle that will have lasting repercussions for the entire franchise.

“I just think they’ve done a great job with all the relationships. With the fun friendships, and with the sort of strange thing with Rey and Kylo… also we have a great fight. A great fight,” Ridley told the host. “And I was really happy that the Vanity Fair pictures did show a bit of it. It’s a great fight. Like I’ve become such a better fighter and they made the lightsabers lighter, so it actually looks like we’re swinging light and not like heavy [swords].”

Ridley was quick to point out, fans already saw a glimpse of the battle thanks to the first batch of photos released earlier this year. It has not shown up in the trailer, but Ridley compared the scene to the epic confrontation with Snoke’s guards in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — especially in the complexity of filming the fight.

“[The Throne Room fight] felt pretty cool, and also that was really hard because everything had to match up. There’s like a dolly shot coming through and it ends with me and I think I was fighting James at the time, who’s the stuntman with the two swords,” Ridley explained. “It was so tiring. We did like 25 takes because if one thing was off we had to keep going. But I was really proud of that fight.”

She added, “This fight, it was November, we had water being thrown at us—I’m not gonna complain about the cold, I’m just not gonna do it (laughs)—so it was like a real thing of stamina. It felt really epic, and it felt epic even at the time. One can only imagine what it’s gonna look like.”

Fans will get to see the real meeting between Rey and Kylo Ren when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.