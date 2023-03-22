Star Wars Fans Are Gushing Over Grogu's Action Scenes In The Mandalorian Season 3's Latest Episode
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode featured Baby Yoda getting into some wild action combat this week. *Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of the Disney+ series* So, "The Foundling" is about Grogu's struggle to acclimate to a Mandalorian life with his adoptive father and Bo Katan. It's been a long road to Mandalore and some of the people involved with training the younglings are not so sure that Grogu is ready for this massive step in their culture. However, longtime Mandalorian fans know that the small alien is always down for a little bit of a rumble. Especially, when it comes to doing something to protect Din Djarin or support his adoptive dad. Check out some of the best posts about the darts down below!
Star Wars brain trust member Dave Filoni spoke to The Wrap about opening up the franchise more. "It's an interesting way to think about it," Filoni explained. "I tend to think, as we've been working on The Mandalorian and then writing Ahsoka, and then Jon Watts came in with Skeleton Crew, there is an entire time period that is post-Return of the Jedi. And I look at that time period, which before The Force Awakens, is around 30 years of time.
OMG THE WALK😭#Themandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/cFQv5MFT3A— sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) March 22, 2023
He added, "When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-Return of the Jedi time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."
Did you love Grogu's little moment? Let us know in the comments down below!
A whole family
#TheMandalorian spoilers— elly | MANDO SPOILERS 💫 (@wizardjarin) March 22, 2023
The way Din reassures and believes in Grogu, that's the best dad in the galaxy right there pic.twitter.com/2CeqVkmt9b
Just a toddler
My little bby off to destroy people 🥺😭 #Mandalorian #Grogu #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/V30SR2O6k3— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) March 22, 2023
So sad
#TheMandalorian spoilers— ❤️🔥 (@JOELSMILLRR) March 22, 2023
grogu’s sad eyes remembering order 66 killed me 🙁 pic.twitter.com/bB8PFWbIrZ
Live reactions
#TheMandalorian spoilers— rogue ghost (AOT ERA) (@NeoYeo501st) March 22, 2023
Bo Katan and Din watching Grogu fight a child in a combat trial and win from near loss. pic.twitter.com/8WaLuzZvwl
It's been a love fest for a minute
#TheMandalorian spoilers— claire (@blackstairshq) March 15, 2023
grogu definitely trying to imitate din and bo-kotan in this scene by saying “this is the way” but it comes out in cute little gurgling sounds and din looking back like “wait is that what I think this is” proud father moment pic.twitter.com/iHyICUSfm3
Earned his stripes
#Themandalorian spoilers— din djarin archives (@djarinarchives) March 22, 2023
now din will always be close to grogu’s heart pic.twitter.com/DyzbxjCQK3
Ol' Reliable
#mandalorian spoilers— emily ✩ mando spoilers (@djarinsaber) March 22, 2023
GROGU’S SIGNATURE MOVE pic.twitter.com/uHJ04oYe7T
What a time
OMG GROGU WON A FOUNDLING BATTLE #TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/1comptkWBT— sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) March 22, 2023