Star Wars Fans Are Gushing Over Grogu's Action Scenes In The Mandalorian Season 3's Latest Episode

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode featured Baby Yoda getting into some wild action combat this week. *Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of the Disney+ series* So, "The Foundling" is about Grogu's struggle to acclimate to a Mandalorian life with his adoptive father and Bo Katan. It's been a long road to Mandalore and some of the people involved with training the younglings are not so sure that Grogu is ready for this massive step in their culture. However, longtime Mandalorian fans know that the small alien is always down for a little bit of a rumble. Especially, when it comes to doing something to protect Din Djarin or support his adoptive dad.

Star Wars brain trust member Dave Filoni spoke to The Wrap about opening up the franchise more. "It's an interesting way to think about it," Filoni explained. "I tend to think, as we've been working on The Mandalorian and then writing Ahsoka, and then Jon Watts came in with Skeleton Crew, there is an entire time period that is post-Return of the Jedi. And I look at that time period, which before The Force Awakens, is around 30 years of time.

He added, "When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-Return of the Jedi time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

