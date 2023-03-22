Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Congratulate Carl Weathers on Amazing Episode
Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans are very happy with the job Carl Weathers did on this week's episode of the Disney+ show. In answering some of the series' biggest lingering questions, and bringing back beloved actors for a big adventure, it seems like it struck a chord that last week couldn't quite reach. For Weathers, this is the second episode he's directed and the actor has become a favorite when he's behind the camera. The Mandalorian and other legacy properties have a tough task to ask of them balancing the tight rope walk between deferring to the past and telling their own stories. Episode 20 "The Foundling" is an example of how it's done with true grace. Check out some of the responses down below.
Years ago, before that first moment in the director's chair, Weather teased that he'd found a creative way to secure his involvement. Sure he had played a character on The Mandalorian before. But, this was something very different. "It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers, joked with Breakfast Television Toronto about adding more to his plate in the future. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."
Carl Weathers is 2 for 2 on directing amazing episodes of The Mandalorian. The man understands the show. #Themandalorian pic.twitter.com/DHE3lMXcly— Nicholas Cocchiola (@nick_coach77) March 22, 2023
Just a whole lot of positivity
Props to Carl Weathers for directing this episode of #TheMandalorian Phenomenal episode!!! Legit one of the best ever!! He has earned his title! And should have his robes carried in real life too!— Ben Diesel (@BenDiesel24) March 22, 2023
Not a whole lot of complaints
pretty solid episode from carl weathers, i'd say.#themandalorian pic.twitter.com/2TsN974c9W— Pramit (@pramitheus) March 22, 2023
Something's cooking
Mandalorian ep 4 was dope. S/o to Carl Weathers for directing.
It’s building up to something I don’t think we’re ready for. pic.twitter.com/7blswYZuV2— St. Jake 🙏🏽 (@Esay101) March 22, 2023
So much love
Carl Weathers... pic.twitter.com/gVNIe7pXUs— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) March 22, 2023
Bravo my friend
A short but oh so sweet episode #mando
Bravo Carl Weathers— Alex Castro (@alexcas_io) March 22, 2023
What a nice surprise
Chapter 20: The Foundling of The Mandalorian is an important episode and a lot happens. There's something that finally gets revealed and I was not expecting it, but I'm happy with it! It's action-packed with some great shots. Carl Weathers' directing is great!#TheMandalorian— Matt 🇳🇴 (@thcfastestman) March 22, 2023
Wouldn't that be wild?
If Michael B Jordan doesn’t want to direct Creed 4, CARL WEATHERS SHOULD pic.twitter.com/9QzpXaMl06— Smith Lord (@mrnateathon) March 22, 2023
They tried to warn us
Our Krew is living with excitement and in anticipation of joining your Krew as Chapter #20 of #TheMandalorian is speeding your way! Get your refreshments ready and buckle up for a "sweet ride". #TheMandalorian #BePeace— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) March 21, 2023