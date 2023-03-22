Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Congratulate Carl Weathers on Amazing Episode

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans are very happy with the job Carl Weathers did on this week's episode of the Disney+ show. In answering some of the series' biggest lingering questions, and bringing back beloved actors for a big adventure, it seems like it struck a chord that last week couldn't quite reach. For Weathers, this is the second episode he's directed and the actor has become a favorite when he's behind the camera. The Mandalorian and other legacy properties have a tough task to ask of them balancing the tight rope walk between deferring to the past and telling their own stories. Episode 20 "The Foundling" is an example of how it's done with true grace. Check out some of the responses down below.

Years ago, before that first moment in the director's chair, Weather teased that he'd found a creative way to secure his involvement. Sure he had played a character on The Mandalorian before. But, this was something very different. "It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers, joked with Breakfast Television Toronto about adding more to his plate in the future. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."

Carl Weathers is 2 for 2 on directing amazing episodes of The Mandalorian. The man understands the show. #Themandalorian pic.twitter.com/DHE3lMXcly — Nicholas Cocchiola (@nick_coach77) March 22, 2023

Did you like this week's episode? Let us know down in the comments!