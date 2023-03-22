Star Wars Fans Celebrate Jar Jar Binks Actor Getting Major Justice in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4
Star Wars fans are having a different sort of celebration after The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4. (SPOILERS) The Story of The Mandalorian "Chapter 20: The Foundling" included one particularly pivotal reveal: how young Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda") escaped from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, during the bloody slaughter of Order 66 (as first seen in Revenge in the Sith).
The flashback sequence of Grogu escaping Order 66 also revealed a new Star Wars hero who is destined to become an icon: Jedi Kelleran Beq, who was played by none other than Jar Jark Binks actor, Ahmed Best!
Like others who participated in George Lucas' Star Wars Prequels, Ahmed Best had to endure more years of infamy and criticism from Star Wars fans than his screen time as Jar Jar Binks deserved. Now, as the Jedi who saved Grogu, Ahmed Best has been stamped as one of the biggest heroes in Star Wars – and it couldn't have happened to a better guy!
The REAL Will of The Force
"The Foundling" contains a moment I dare not spoil, but which made me cheer as hard as anything I've ever cheered for. A great moment in #TheMandalorian itself, but its true power lies with the individual and their journey within Star Wars. So beautiful. SO well-deserved! 💛❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/YD7Pvp5BEn— Jared Kozal 💛❤️💙🤍 (@jkozal) March 22, 2023
Ahmed Best was bullied by toxic fanboys to the point of contemplating suicide for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks. Twenty years later and he's now the Jedi Knight who saves Grogu from Order 66.
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/Ta9PH1J69q— Comrade Sisko 🖖🏾✊🏿☭ (@Pinko69420) March 22, 2023
This moment went way beyond fan service on the screen. And people are feeling it.
Best Kind of Surprise!
#TheMandalorian Spoilers!!— StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) March 22, 2023
Genuinely so happy Ahmed Best is back! I was not expecting that!!
No one had "Justice for Ahmed Best" on their Bingo card for The Mandalorian Season 3.
TEARS FLOWING
// #themandalorian spoilers
seeing ahmed best back made me cry i'm so glad he's back oh my god, welcome back 🫶
A lot of Star Wars fans were literally moved to tears by seeing Ahmed Best get this role.
Now THAT'S A Redemption Arc!
#Themandalorian — of all the crap Ahmed Best was put through over the years- I’m legit thrilled to see that he has the most badass redemption arc. Most important Jedi Kelleren Beq #saved #grogu #order66 #kellerenbeq #jedi pic.twitter.com/TWIn09Xnke— Poop (@thizzinbelizzin) March 22, 2023
Star Wars is built on the idea of a redemption arc – but this one crosses both sides of the screen.
From Hated to Beloved
#TheMandalorian Spoilers!!— StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) March 22, 2023
Going from one of the most disliked characters in Jar Jar, note I like him, to the Jedi that saved Grogu at the Jedi Temple, so happy for him! He deserves this and let it always be known Kelleran Beg saved Grogu ! 🔥
The underdog is on top. And he's going to shine until his heart stops.
Star Wars' Best
#TheMandalorian spoilers— nini ♡ mando spoilers (@padmidala) March 22, 2023
OH MY GOD LOOK AT HIM GO
This is the best longame-faith payoff we've seen since Ke Huy Quan.
Legacy Stamped
// #TheMandalorian spoilers— Rebel Pilot ⌖ #CROSSHAIRSWEEP 🔜 SWCE (@RogueSomers) March 22, 2023
NO because you, Ahmed Best, will ALWAYS be the Jedi that saved Grogu and NOBODY CAN EVER TAKE THAT AWAY!!! I'm so HAPPY for you!!!!
You can BET that Ahmed Best's name will now be remembered in Star Wars for a very different reason.
We Need More of THIS
@starwars needs more of #ahmedbest as #KelleranBeq in other live action series.
That's it.
That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/jK3kEXG0dc— Edward Noriega (@EdwardNoriega15) January 25, 2023
We just know that Kelleran Beq has a bigger destiny in Star Wars – even more so than Ahmed Best already has had.