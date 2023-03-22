Star Wars Fans Celebrate Jar Jar Binks Actor Getting Major Justice in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4

Star Wars fans are having a different sort of celebration after The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4. (SPOILERS) The Story of The Mandalorian "Chapter 20: The Foundling" included one particularly pivotal reveal: how young Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda") escaped from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, during the bloody slaughter of Order 66 (as first seen in Revenge in the Sith).

The flashback sequence of Grogu escaping Order 66 also revealed a new Star Wars hero who is destined to become an icon: Jedi Kelleran Beq, who was played by none other than Jar Jark Binks actor, Ahmed Best!

Like others who participated in George Lucas' Star Wars Prequels, Ahmed Best had to endure more years of infamy and criticism from Star Wars fans than his screen time as Jar Jar Binks deserved. Now, as the Jedi who saved Grogu, Ahmed Best has been stamped as one of the biggest heroes in Star Wars – and it couldn't have happened to a better guy!