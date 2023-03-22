Star Wars Fans Celebrate Jar Jar Binks Actor Getting Major Justice in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars fans are having a different sort of celebration after The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4. (SPOILERS) The Story of The Mandalorian "Chapter 20: The Foundling" included one particularly pivotal reveal: how young Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda") escaped from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, during the bloody slaughter of Order 66 (as first seen in Revenge in the Sith). 

The flashback sequence of Grogu escaping Order 66 also revealed a new Star Wars hero who is destined to become an icon: Jedi Kelleran Beq, who was played by none other than Jar Jark Binks actor, Ahmed Best! 

Like others who participated in George Lucas' Star Wars Prequels, Ahmed Best had to endure more years of infamy and criticism from Star Wars fans than his screen time as Jar Jar Binks deserved. Now, as the Jedi who saved Grogu, Ahmed Best has been stamped as one of the biggest heroes in Star Wars – and it couldn't have happened to a better guy!

The REAL Will of The Force

This moment went way beyond fan service on the screen. And people are feeling it.

prevnext

Best Kind of Surprise!

No one had "Justice for Ahmed Best" on their Bingo card for The Mandalorian Season 3.

prevnext

TEARS FLOWING

A lot of Star Wars fans were literally moved to tears by seeing Ahmed Best get this role.

prevnext

Now THAT'S A Redemption Arc!

Star Wars is built on the idea of a redemption arc – but this one crosses both sides of the screen.

prevnext

From Hated to Beloved

The underdog is on top. And he's going to shine until his heart stops.

prevnext

Star Wars' Best

This is the best longame-faith payoff we've seen since Ke Huy Quan.

prevnext

Legacy Stamped

You can BET that Ahmed Best's name will now be remembered in Star Wars for a very different reason.

prevnext

We Need More of THIS

We just know that Kelleran Beq has a bigger destiny in Star Wars – even more so than Ahmed Best already has had.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of