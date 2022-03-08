Ahsoka Actress Rosario Dawson Has Hilarious Response to Critical Star Wars Meme

After becoming a fan-favorite from her appearances in animated television series, Ahsoka Tano is getting her due in the world of live-action, with Rosario Dawson embodying the beloved character. Ahsoka has already factored into Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and will be spinning out into her own Disney+ series in the near future. As fans look forward to the next chapter in Ahsoka’s story, Dawson recently took to social media to acknowledge one aspect of the character’s history — particularly, that she was missing in action from some of the Star Wars universe’s biggest fights. As Dawson put it, “it’s a big galaxy with a lot of baddies”, and Ahsoka is always fighting “the good fight.”

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka also includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Borddizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno in currently-unknown roles. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni, with The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau executive producing as well.

“It’s thrilling, I gotta tell you,” Filoni recently shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. “It’s something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it’s kind of startling when you’re sitting there, and now you have to do it.”

“I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it’s interesting to see how it’s evolved,” the writer pointed out. “Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you’re doing.”

