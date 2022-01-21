Star Wars: Ahsoka to Reportedly Start Shooting Soon

Update: In a minor conflict with the below story, The Hollywood Reporter claims that filming on the series begins in the spring of 2022. The original story follows.

With new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuting each week on Disney+, many fans are entirely caught up in that adventure, but there’s a lot more to look forward to if you’re a fan of the galaxy far, far away, with Production Weekly recently noting that Star Wars: Ahsoka is heading into production by the end of the month. Lucasfilm often keeps a tight lid on their various productions as to avoid drawing more attention than necessary to such productions, so while Production Weekly is typically accurate, it’s unclear if the series is still on track to start shooting imminently or if there could have potentially been any delays due to surges in COVID numbers.

In addition to Ahsoka seemingly starting production shortly, the report also notes that The Mandalorian will seemingly wrap up filming on its third season by March. Based on the post-production process on other series, this could mean Season 3 of The Mandalorian manages to debut on the streaming service by the end of the year.

Despite all of these promising updates about the slate of upcoming Star Wars series, it’s hard to take any of these updates as guarantees. In recent weeks, a number of highly anticipated projects have gone on hiatus as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has seen a massive surge in cases. At one point, rumors even emerged that Season 3 of The Mandalorian would be going on a break, only for those rumors to have been refuted.

Debuting with the first season of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm utilized the cutting-edge techniques of filming in “The Volume,” a stage that was almost completely wrapped in digital screens. This meant that virtually any scene, whether they were interiors or exteriors, could have been filmed in this isolated location, as the digital backdrops accurately reflected the lighting conditions necessary for each scene. Thanks to both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett utilizing these filming techniques, it creates a more intimate environment where the production can have tighter control on who enters or exits the area, ensuring only those who are vaccinated or tested negative for COVID can come anywhere close to the stage.

The nature of any Star Wars series does mean that some productions utilize outdoor locations, so Ahsoka will likely film both in The Volume and in outdoor settings, but Lucasfilm’s track record in minimal delays due to COVID will leave fans hopeful that the project will stay on track.

