Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Reacts to Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photo From The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett came to an end last month, and while it’s still unclear if the show is getting a second season, many characters who were featured on the show will appear again on Disney+. One such person is Rosario Dawson, who reprised her role as Ahsoka Tano in “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” which marked her first appearance since she debuted as the character during Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s second season. In The Mandalorian episode, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Ahsoka teamed up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to go up against Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her Captain of the Guard, Lang (Michael Biehn). Recently, a fan shared a fun photo of Dawson and Biehn behind-the-scenes, and Dawson had a sweet reaction.

“.@Rosariodawson and Michael Biehn behind the scenes of The Mandalorian,” @sw_holocron tweeted. “Don’t let the episode fool you- I love me some Michael Biehn,” Dawson quote-tweeted. You can check out the cute behind-the-scenes photo below:

Back in December of 2020, it was announced Dawson will continue to portray the character in her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is expected to tie in with The Mandalorian. There have been rumors that the new series will begin filming this year, but there’s been no official word from Lucasfilm or Disney. Dawson previously spoke with StarWars.com and explained why she loves Ahsoka.

“I’m just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we’ve been able to continue growing with her. I think that she’s so special,” Dawson shared. “So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference.”

She continued. “I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Star Wars: Ahsoka.