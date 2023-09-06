Ahsoka: Fans Are Freaking Out About Major Star Wars Return

The fourth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi," is now streaming on Disney+ and it was a big one for fans of the franchise. When Ahsoka was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, she was Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. However, she left the Jedi Order before her training was complete, and learned that Anakin became Darth Vader during the events of Star Wars Rebels. Last year, Star Wars prequels star Hayden Christensen returned to the role of Anakin in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was previously reported that he would be showing up in Ahsoka. An Ahsoka teaser featured new words spoken by Anakin, so fans have been eager to see him again in the new series. This week, Christensen finally returned, marking the first time Anakin and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) have come face to face in live-action.

"Fallen Jedi" ends with Ahsoka meeting Anakin in the World Between Worlds, which has already caused a lot of reactions and theories from fans. Many Star Wars fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about Christensen's return and their joy over hearing him call Ahsoka "Snips," the nickname his character often used in Clone Wars (in the animated series, Anakin was voiced by Matt Lanter while Ahsoka was voiced by Ashley Eckstein).

You can check out some of the reactions to Ahsoka's fourth episode below...