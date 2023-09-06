Ahsoka: Fans Are Freaking Out About Major Star Wars Return
After being heard in an Ahsoka teaser, Hayden Christensen is finally back as Anakin Skywalker.
The fourth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi," is now streaming on Disney+ and it was a big one for fans of the franchise. When Ahsoka was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, she was Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. However, she left the Jedi Order before her training was complete, and learned that Anakin became Darth Vader during the events of Star Wars Rebels. Last year, Star Wars prequels star Hayden Christensen returned to the role of Anakin in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was previously reported that he would be showing up in Ahsoka. An Ahsoka teaser featured new words spoken by Anakin, so fans have been eager to see him again in the new series. This week, Christensen finally returned, marking the first time Anakin and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) have come face to face in live-action.
"Fallen Jedi" ends with Ahsoka meeting Anakin in the World Between Worlds, which has already caused a lot of reactions and theories from fans. Many Star Wars fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about Christensen's return and their joy over hearing him call Ahsoka "Snips," the nickname his character often used in Clone Wars (in the animated series, Anakin was voiced by Matt Lanter while Ahsoka was voiced by Ashley Eckstein).
You can check out some of the reactions to Ahsoka's fourth episode below...
hayden christensen is anakin skywalker and i love every version of him!! pic.twitter.com/MCKB4sUtdn— julia ❦ (@grishaxtano) September 6, 2023
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN AS ANAKIN SKYWALKER YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS. pic.twitter.com/poFIR101gR— igor. (@stibelova) September 6, 2023
#ahsoka spoilers— Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) September 6, 2023
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN’S ANAKIN SKYWALKER COMEBACK ERA FIRST THE OBI-WAN KENOBI SERIES NOW THE AHSOKA SERIES THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF pic.twitter.com/FFoB9p7QwT
ANAKIN SAID THE THING #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/mO3X2Ge7va— ً (@R10UTD) September 6, 2023
I’m happy to live in the era where Hayden Christensen finally receives the love he has always deserved for his role as Anakin Skywalker ❤️ #StarWars pic.twitter.com/OUoOitslFm— The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) September 6, 2023
#Ahsoka spoilers
Anakin: “hello, Snips.”
I am in shambles rn, clone wars fans ATE good. Dave Filoni really delivered. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/VUVCxDqrpL— Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) September 6, 2023
#Ahsoka spoilers/theory:— QG Jenna 🖤 (@QuiGonJenna) September 6, 2023
The Vader theme playing at the end is a big giveaway IMO but I think the Anakin Ahsoka sees has already fallen to the dark side, & they'll duel next week. He isn't a Force Ghost; he's Ani post-fall, pre-burn & he's stumbled into the WBW somehow. pic.twitter.com/MvZuuXZpcv
Star Wars fans trying to analyze which Lightsaber Anakin is carrying 😂#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/LGmMG4Ohri— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 6, 2023
the love i have to this character since i was a kid and seeing hayden after all these years as anakin again is just everything and more to me pic.twitter.com/zm90FZVUgr— julia (@saturnartquinn) September 6, 2023
Hayden really said legit one sentence as Anakin with one close up shot and broke the internet. His power when in Star Wars is truly unmatched. WOW.— Lauren 🌙 (@nottheanakinway) September 6, 2023
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN HAS RETURNED AS ANAKIN SKYWALKER pic.twitter.com/fPMvpG5epg— All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) September 6, 2023
