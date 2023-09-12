Star Wars Ahsoka Debuts Anakin Skywalker Emojiis Amid Fan Speculation

Star Wars: Ahsoka has rolled out some new Anakin Skywalker emojis as the speculation surrounding Episode 5 continues to rumble. Last week, for those who might not have been on social media, almost all the viewers celebrated Hayden Christensen popping up as the Jedi when Ahsoka was on her quest. This isn't the first time that he's made a return to a galaxy far, far away in recent years. While the actor played Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, there were some fans who wanted to see more of Anakin during that series. In Star Wars: Ahsoka, they're getting what they asked for and then some.

On Twitter, the hashtag for #AnakinSkywalker now features the emoji version of Hayden Christensen's face and that has people thinking they'll see him for an extended visit during tonight's episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. While there's been no concrete evidence of such a thing happening, it is curious that the emoji would debut now rather than when Episode 4 released. On social media, so many people were talking about Anakin anyway that it wouldn't have really blown the surprise. Condolences to viewers who didn't boot Disney+ right up and manage to avoid the sea of spoilers that happens whenever any Marvel or Star Wars series goes up on the platform. Check out the emoji for yourself right here.

Bringing Anakin Skywalker Back For Ahsoka

Peter Ramsey was behind the camera for the beloved entry in Star Wars TV. He talked to IGN about approaching that episode and a conversation he had with Dave FIloni about uniting all the elements of this story so far. It seems like the director was put in a great position to succeed by the Star Wars braintrust. With the filmmaker's previous experience with the Spider-Verse franchise, he knows a little something about crafting a crowd-pleaser.

"I told Dave [Filoni], 'man, you gave me a foolproof episode,'" Ramsey explained to the outlet. "I so lucked out because I got the one where all these different strands of the story kind of converge and it blows up. You'd have to really mess up in order for it not to be compelling in the end."

Anakin's Heartfelt Reunion with Ahsoka

Elsewhere in that same interview, the director talked about Hayden Christensen's performance as Anakin. Each time he hits the screen as the Jedi, he really finds a way to add in another wrinkle. This is not the rage monster that we saw in Obi-Wan Kenobi. But, rather, the younger Jedi that's more than a little overjoyed to be seeing Ahsoka again. It's emotional and that's what the audience grabbed on to immediately.

"He's a really sweet, low-key guy," Ramsey observed of the actor. "He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him."

"We just talked about what it's like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it's a reunion for them," Ramsey continued. "And I just told him, 'it's like you haven't seen your daughter in two years. She'd gone off to college and you're seeing her again and she's like a different person but still your daughter.'"

Where Will Ahsoka Take Star Wars Fans Next?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

