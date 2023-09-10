Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Have High Hopes For Episode 5

The latest episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi," was a huge one for fans. An Ahsoka teaser previously featured new words spoken by Anakin Skywalker, so fans have been eager to see Hayden Christensen in the new series. This week, the prequels star finally returned, marking the first time Anakin and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) have come face to face in live-action. Fans have been freaking out about the cliffhanger that saw the duo meeting in the World Between Worlds. It was announced this week that Episode 5 will be screening in select theaters, which has fans even more excited.

Between Episode 5's theatrical release, the return of Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and the fact that Dave Filoni directed the upcoming episode, fans cannot contain their excitement. The fifth episode of Ahsoka is being released on Tuesday, September 12th at 9 PM ET. In the meantime, fans have taken to Twitter to share their anticipation, theories, and more.

You can view some recent tweets from excited Star Wars fans below...