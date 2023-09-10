Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Have High Hopes For Episode 5
Star Wars fans are convinced the next episode of Ahsoka will be the best.
The latest episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi," was a huge one for fans. An Ahsoka teaser previously featured new words spoken by Anakin Skywalker, so fans have been eager to see Hayden Christensen in the new series. This week, the prequels star finally returned, marking the first time Anakin and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) have come face to face in live-action. Fans have been freaking out about the cliffhanger that saw the duo meeting in the World Between Worlds. It was announced this week that Episode 5 will be screening in select theaters, which has fans even more excited.
Between Episode 5's theatrical release, the return of Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and the fact that Dave Filoni directed the upcoming episode, fans cannot contain their excitement. The fifth episode of Ahsoka is being released on Tuesday, September 12th at 9 PM ET. In the meantime, fans have taken to Twitter to share their anticipation, theories, and more.

Celebration Time
For Lucasfilm to put Episode 5 of #Ahsoka IN THEATERS, it must be an insane episode. I feel like Filoni cooked and we’re all going to be able to celebrate together. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5C3RfcpYKV— Retney's Holocron (@retneysholocron) September 6, 2023
Best of All Time
Knowing that Ahsoka Episode 5 is directed for Filoni, is being shown in select theaters across the country, and kicks off with Ahsoka and Anakin in the World Between Worlds….
…makes me think this might become one of the BEST hours of Star Wars of all time. #Ahsoka #Anakin pic.twitter.com/NwoKIAVHOF— Nathan Messer (@N8Mess) September 8, 2023
Theories Are Flying
Calling it now, Mando will appear in #Ahsoka episode 5. pic.twitter.com/sMpqBW5IZn— Unofficial Star Wars (@unofficialsw) September 9, 2023
Rosario's Fav!
I believe he’s just Anakin no twist or anything. We’re gonna get a beautiful conclusion to their story to finally get some closure and leave on good terms then they did before. Rosario did say Episode 5 is her personal favorite episode and I can’t wait to see. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/nQmmrcaHff— Ahsokareign (@ahsokareign2023) September 9, 2023
Would Love To See It
IS EPISODE 5 LIKE A WHOLE FLASHBACK EPISODE ANAKINNNNNN #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/FyrTnwtBFt— stevie (@bulepidr) September 6, 2023
Would Hate To See It
I might die with episode 5 of Ahsoka next week— Nate P (@NatePMMA) September 6, 2023
Maybe Some Flashbacks?
Episode 5 of the Ahsoka series is going to be insane, through the worlds between worlds
We’ll potentially get to see clone wars flashbacks, a flashback to Mustafar and the duel between Vader and Ahsoka in rebels pic.twitter.com/LiGYvlHZLV— Mushroomcloud (@Mushroomcloud16) September 7, 2023
You Never Know
Ahsoka has the power to finally give me Hayden’s Anakin in his iconic armor in a flashback and it’s all i want I’m praying episode 5 delivers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WofmFvd9o1— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) September 9, 2023
#PraiseFiloni
I still can't believe Tuesday night happened. I have a feeling this coming Tuesday is gonna somehow blow that episode out of the water!
ESPECIALLY since they're screening Episode 5 in theaters! It's gonna be huge!! #Ahsoka #PraiseFiloni pic.twitter.com/xOEzj04Oop— Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) September 9, 2023
Is It Tuesday Yet?
DAVE ?! IM NOT OKAY GIVE ME EPISODE 5 RN #Ahsoka @starwars pic.twitter.com/4RqA0iNIqB— Sidney loves AHSOKA 😊 (@spacesoka) September 6, 2023
Truly Tragic
When you want to watch #Ahsoka episode 5 in theaters but tickets sold out pic.twitter.com/q89zv4Na18— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 7, 2023
In Conclusion
Ahsoka episode 5 is going to destroy the internet more than episode 4 did me thinks...— Warl💬ck (STAR WARS ERA) (@warlockcapesh1t) September 7, 2023
Do you have high hopes for the fifth episode of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!