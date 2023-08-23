Star Wars: Ahsoka Brings Back Fan-Favorite Droids

Star Wars: Ahsoka brought back two fan-favorite droids in the first two episodes of the Disney+ series. Viewers were delighted to see David Tennant’s Huyang in the first episode then, everyone’s favorite from Star Wars Rebels, Chopper popped up in Chapter 2. This is a Dave FIloni show, so there was going to be some Star Wars animation love in there. But, Star Wars: Ahsoka plants its flag from the first half hour that things from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other projects will play a big role in Ahsoka’s journey here on Disney+.

It also helps that both Huyang and Chopper both play to their previous performances. Tennant still brings that subtle sass as the lightsaber master droid. With Chopper, you know what you’re getting: the best kind of chaos that Star Wars can offer. Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren are both massive cameos from Rebels, but the people love Chopper and Dave FIloni knows it. As things go forward, both droids might have sizable roles to play. Fans are excited after the first two episodes and hungry for more.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Leans Heavily on Animated Star Wars TV Shows

Star Wars Animation has its fingerprints all over Star Wars: Ahsoka. The former Jedi has been a staple on your TV screen for a while. With this new show, the creative team behind Star Wars: Ahsoka had to balance previous adventures with the desire for newcomers to follow along. Dawson told The Hollywood Reporter that she wants people to go back and revisit the animated shows. Not just because there’s some gold there. But, also it will be really helpful for the latest Star Wars show.

“With Star Wars fans, there’s folks who really just watch the films, but now and especially with The Mandalorian, more [and more] people are watching the live-action shows. And then there are people who watch the animated shows,” Dawson told the outlet. “There’s even a tier beyond that with all the books and fan fiction. So there’s different levels to the Star Wars family, and it’s always been very highly considered to make sure [everyone can watch it].”

New Characters Front and Center In Ahsoka Too

One of the Force-users that Huyang identifies is Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin. Before Ahsoka premiered, she talked to Entertainment Weekly about her character. While there wasn’t a ton of action with Shin in both of these episodes, she makes her presence felt very early on. That lightsaber isn’t just there for aesthetics when it comes to Ray Stevenson’s antagonist or Sakhno’s apprentice. Check out what she had to say right here.

“Shin is quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder,” Sakhno smirked. “She is very skilled in lightsaber combat. She is a new character, so I don’t want to give away too much of who Shin is, as I would love the audience to be able to discover her.” She added, “I hope that despite her darkness of a character, we’re able to also expand our understanding of that darkness within someone and the reason behind it. I love her. I really care so much about her, and I feel like it’s my job to take care of her and protect her.”

Sakhno continued, “The training has to do with your connection to your mind and heart and body. And you really begin to – through understanding the history of Star Wars and the Force itself – see how that placates itself into your own life through the flow and learning how to navigate it within your movement.”

What Happens in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Did you love seeing Huyang again?