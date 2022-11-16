Andor Episode 11 Features Most Heartbreaking Scene Ever for A Star Wars Droid

Andor Episode 11 features one of the most heartbreaking moments ever for a Star Wars droid, and fans are feeling it! (WARNING: Andor Episode 11 SPOILERS Follow!) In "Daughter of Ferrix" there is a major character death in the form of Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) Cassian's adoptive mother. As a major community figure on Ferrix, Maarva commands a larger funeral ceremony – one that the ISB is only happy to exploit, in hopes of luring out Cassian Andor.

However, in the midst of all that cat-and-mouse intrigue, there is one poor soul(?) left broken by grief: Maarva's droid companion B2EMO (voice of Dave Chapman).

B2EMO is left alone inside Maarva's home on Ferrix after her body is taken out. Cassian's old friend Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) is there to help settle Maarva's affairs; Brasso tries to inquire if B2EMO needs a moment alone, but the droid is too grief-stricken (or whatever the mechanical equivalent of that is) to be alone, responding that he doesn't want solitude, he "wants Maarva." In the end, B2EMO mangaes to successfully lobby Brasso into staying the night at Maarva's place, as he's not yet ready to let go.

#Andor spoilers

this broke my heart 😭 pic.twitter.com/uSIQwg4XGD — sabine ☽☾ 49 | ANDOR SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) November 16, 2022

Star Wars droids walk a fine line in terms of their character: while they are mechanical beings, the droids of Star Wars often exihibit "personality" and "character" that makes them every bit as emotionally "real" as any flesh and blood humanoid and/or alien characters. Even droids that never communicate through traditional means (like R2-D2 or BB-8) manage to be as experessive and resonant as the other characters.

In the new era of Disney Star Wars movies, new droid characters with much more verbal flair and personalities have been introduced the franchise. Andor's B2EMO has joined a lineup that includes Solo's L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), or IG-11 (Taika Waititi) in The Mandalorian. However, while L3 and IG-11 were used for comedic purposes, B2EMO has lived up to his named ("EMO") by giving us all the feels. It's no wonder that the droid character is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, not to mention giving the makers of Andor and Disney at least one bankable piece of merchandising attached to the show.

Andor Episode 11 was, overall, another powerful chapter of Star Wars storytelling at a prestige level. As Disney continues trying to raise the shows exposure, there are plans for Andor to air on TV (including FX, Hulu and Freeform) later this month.

Andor is streaming on Disney+.