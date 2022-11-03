Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy

The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.

Serkis shared his thoughts on who Kino Loy was before he was arrested by the Empire, and it might change the way you view the character. Serkis imagined Kino as a shop steward who fought for workers' rights, which labeled him a troublemaker. "When he was incarcerated, he then almost sheds any desire to look out for other people apart from himself. Just do his time and get out. To try and get out and just survive the sentence, the torture, the desensitization. I think it was that desensitization that made me perhaps have that slightly lost but kind of hardened and toughened shell," Serkis explained.

During another recent interview with Vanity Fair, Serkis talked more about Kino's backstory and playing a character after Snoke.

"It's a difficult one because I'm sure [a Snoke origin is] exactly what people will think," Serkis explained. "And why would they think other? I was a bit confused as to whether to do it or not, but it was purely because I love Rogue One. I truly loved the grounding of that film in a world which felt both real and yet still felt epic." He continued, "What I imagined of Kino's backstory, before he was in prison, was that he was a union leader. He's used to working as a foreman. I wanted him to come from a place where he was put in prison for, perhaps, standing up for workers' rights, and then put into a position of authority because that's what he does. He is a natural leader. But he really just wants to serve his time. He's got a family."

How Did Andy Serkis Feel About Snoke's Death in The Last Jedi?

During Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) briefly give in to their connection, and Ben saves Rey by killing Snoke. Last year, Serkis opened up about his character's death.

"I was devastated when I read that script because it was all going so well," Serkis admitted. "I was like, 'Man, this is a boss character. I'm going to love playing... what!? You're kidding me, what?' I was like 'Okay, is a good idea? I supposed it is. I was slightly mortified, pardon the pun." Serkis admits, "It was all in the right, I think," he said. "I loved playing that character and I love the face-off scene between Kylo Ren and Rey, and so it was great."

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.